WOL Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers will play against Manchester City in the Premier League. The match will be played on Friday, December 27, 2019. Let us look at the WOL vs MCI Dream11 match preview, schedule, top picks, predictions and other details of the match.

PEP on @aguerosergiokun 💬 I have never seen a big star like him be so humble, he’s such a funny guy.



It’s a joy to work with him and how he accepts my decisions even when it has not worked for him. Big stars like him cannot accept that sometimes.



🔵 #ManCity #WOLMCI — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2019

WOL vs MCI Form Guide

Manchester City are placed 3rd on the Premier League table with 38 points. They are trailing by 11 points against league leaders Liverpool. Wolves are placed 8th in the League with 27 points.

WOL vs MCI Match Schedule

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Date: Friday, December 27, 2019 (Saturday, December 28 IST)

Time: 1.15 AM (IST)

WOL vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks

Kevin de Bruyne has been in phenomenal form this season alongside striker Gabriel Jesus. However, the Wolves' Raul Jiminez and Diogo Jota are likely to threaten the City defence.

WOL vs MCI Squads

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Fernandinho (c), Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty, Jonny Castro, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Adama Traore

WOL vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Romain Saiss, Benjamin Mendy

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Raul Jimenez

WOL vs MCI Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Kevin de Bruyne

Vice-captain: Conor Coady

WOL vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Manchester City are likely to win the match against Wolves 3-0.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.