WOL Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will lock horns with West Bromwich Albion (WBA) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Saturday, January 16 at 12:30 PM GMT (6:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Here is our WOL vs WBA Dream11 prediction, top picks and WOL vs WBA Dream11 team.

After their defeat to Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers slipped to the fourteenth spot of the Premier League standings with 22 points. Ruben Neves and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing eight (four draws). West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are at the second last (19th) spot with 8 points as they have won only one out of their last 18 matches (two draws).

London time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 12:30 PM GMT

Indian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

WOL vs WBA probable playing 11

WOL vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers probable playing 11

Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Vitinha

WOL vs WBA Dream11 prediction: West Bromwich Albion probable playing 11

Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea, Matt Phillips, Romaine Sawyers, Rekeem Harper, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

WOL vs WBA Dream11 team, top picks

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto

West Bromwich Albion: Darnell Furlong, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

WOL vs WBA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Matheus Pereira

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Callum Robinson

WOL vs WBA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Wolverhampton Wanderers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above WOL vs WBA Dream11 prediction, WOL vs WBA Dream11 team, probable WOL vs WBA playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs WBA Dream11 team and WOL vs WBA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

