Wolves Vs Olympiacos Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Europa League Live

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Olympiacos at the Molineaux on Thursday night with their Round of 16 tie locked 1-1 on aggregate. The Europa League clash between Wolves and Olympiacos is scheduled to begin at 8 pm local time (Friday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Wolves vs Olympiacos prediction, Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream details and the Wolves vs Olympiacos h2h record.

Wolves vs Olympiacos team news: Wolves vs Olympiacos prediction and preview

Wolves finished the Premier League season in seventh place on the table but following Arsenal's FA Cup victory, Nuno's men will have to win the Europa League in order to compete in continental football next season. Wolves talisman Raul Jimenez will hope to improve on a run of scoring just two goals from his last seven outings amid rumours of a move away from the club. The West Midlands side have no injury concerns heading into the game and are bound to field their strongest starting line-up in a bid to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Olympiacos were crowned Greek champions for the 45th time and will head to the Molineaux oozing with confidence. Olympiacos lost just one league game all season and had the best attack and defensive record in the Greek Super League. However, they will still have to be at their best against a Wolves side that doesn't concede too many goals. Ruben Semedo is suspended for the clash while El Arbi Hillel Soudani, Leonardo Koutris and first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa are all sidelined due to injuries. Our Wolves vs Olympiacos prediction is that the home side will progress through to the next round with a 2-1 win (aggregate: 3-2).

⏪ 146 days ago. The story of our first leg in Athens...



🐺🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/nyzoYCugc9 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 5, 2020

Europa League live: Wolves vs Olympiacos H2H record

The two teams have faced each other only once before and that was in the first leg of the UEL Round of 16 in March. The first leg of the clash ended 1-1. Olympiacos took the lead through El Arabi even though they were down to 10 men in the 28th minute. Pedro Neto scored a crucial away goal for Wolves in the 67th minute.

Europa League live: Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Wolves vs Olympiacos live broadcast on BT Sport 1. In India, the Wolves vs Olympiacos live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Wolves vs Olympiacos live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

Image Credits - Wolves / Olympiacos Twitter