Wolves Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Premier League outfit Southampton are winless in their previous five games. The Saints would be keen on getting rid of this losing streak when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Here are the Wolves vs Southampton live stream details, prediction, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

Where to watch Wolves vs Southampton live?

Select matches of the FA Cup will be available for broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The Wolves vs Southampton live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Wolves vs Southampton live:

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time: 11 PM IST

Wolves vs Southampton prediction and preview

Wolves succeeded in bagging a point in the previous game after holding Leicester City to a goalless draw. In the FA Cup, Nuno Espírito Santo's men managed a narrow victory over sixth-tier outfit Chorley Town FC with Vitor Ferreira netting the match-winner in the 12th minute.

Southampton, on the other hand, have suffered the worse in the previous few games. If the humiliating nine-goal deficit against Man United wasn't sufficient, the Saints went on to lose 3-2 against Newcastle United in the following game. Interestingly, Ralph Hasenhuttl's men made their way into the fifth round of the FA Cup, following a narrow win over Arsenal.

Wolves vs Southampton team news

Wolves have some key injury concerns when they host Southampton at their home turf. Daniel Podene misses out due to a muscle injury while Fernando Marcal sits out on the sidelines due to a groin issue. Besides, Raul Jimenez is yet to recover completely from his head injury while Willy Boly will be available for the team only in March courtesy of his hamstring issues.

Southampton are reeling under intense pressure due to several injuries ahead of a crucial turn of the season. Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong and Theo Walcott are all doubtful about their availability on Thursday. Besides, Michael Obafemi sits out due to a muscle injury while William Smallbone is yet to recover from a ligament injury.

Wolves vs Southampton probable XI

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Jonny Castro, Adama Traoré, Willian Jose, Pedro Neto

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino, Che Adams, Danny Ings

Wolves vs Southampton prediction

Wolves have displayed better performance in the previous few games and hence are the favourites to win the tie 1-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Wolves Twitter