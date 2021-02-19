WST Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Western United and Macarthur FC lock horns in the A-League on Saturday. The match is slated to be played at the Mars Stadium on February 20 with the kick-off scheduled for 11:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WST vs MAC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.

WST vs MAC live: WST vs MAC Dream11 match preview

Western United walk into the match after registering one win, two draws and as many losses in five games during their A-league campaign. The hosts are currently sitting 10th on the league table with five points against their name and saw their latest A-league outing end in a narrow 3-2 loss against Central Coast Mariners.

Macarthur FC on the other hand will be brimming with confidence as they scored four goals in their previous outing while also managing to end the match with a clean sheet against Perth Glory FC. The visitors will be focused on carrying on their positive form and look to register a win on Saturday.

WST vs MAC Playing 11

Western United - Filip Kurto, Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Aaron Calver, Tomoki Imai, Víctor Sanchez, Steven Lustica, Alessandro Diamanti, Connor Pain; Iker Guarrotxena, Besart Berisha

Macarthur FC- Adam Federici; Ivan Franjic, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

WST vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Adam Federici

Defenders- Aaron Calver, Mark Milligan, Andrew Durante, Ivan Franjic

Midfielders- Loic Puyo, Víctor Sanchez, Markel Susaeta, Alessandro Diamanti

Strikers- Besart Berisha, Matt Derbyshire

WST vs MAC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Matt Derbyshire or Víctor Sanchez

Vice-Captain- Besart Berisha or Markel Susaeta

WST vs MAC Match Prediction

Western United could struggle to contain an in-form Macarthur FC as they haven't featured in any competitive match in over two weeks. They will be itching to be back on the pitch and aim to right all the wrongs from their previous performance and move up the table by registering a win on the weekend. However, Macarthur FC will be a tough nut to crack and they will have to bring their A-game if they wish to pocket any points against them.

Prediction: Western United FC 1-2 Macarthur FC

Note: The above WST vs MAC Dream11 prediction, WST vs MAC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WST vs MAC Dream11 Team and WST vs MAC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.