Wycombe Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Championship side Wycombe Wanderers take on Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The FA Cup clash is slated to be played at Adams Park on Monday, January 25, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 AM (Tuesday, January 26) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Wycombe vs Tottenham live stream, team news, and other details of this match.

Wycombe vs Tottenham team news

Ryan Allsop is expected to start between the sticks for the hosts. Gareth Ainsworth will likely prefer to see Josh Knight and Ryan Tafazolli at the heart of his defence with Jack Grimmer and Joe Jacobson expected to slot in as full-backs. Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, and Daryl Horgan will take up the midfield slots with David Wheeler and Fred Onyedinma expected to play out wide in the Wycombe attack. Wycombe Wanderers will likely see their top goalscorer Scott Kashket lead their attack against Spurs.

Jose Mourinho is likely to hand English international Joe Hart another start in the FA Cup with Matt Doherty and Ben Davies going to be the Portuguese head coach’s first choice full-backs in this game. Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez are expected to complete Spurs' defence with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko expected to shield the backline. Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale is set to feature in the FA Cup tie again with Lucas Moura on the other plank. With Liverpool coming up next, Harry Kane and Son will be rested with Carlos Vinicius likely to lead their line.

Wycombe vs Tottenham playing 11

Wycombe Wanderers - Ryan Allsop, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, Josh Knight, Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Scott Kashket, Fred Onyedinma.

Tottenham Hotspur - Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura.

How to watch Wycombe vs Tottenham live in India?

The FA Cup live telecast of the fourth round will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Fans can catch the Wycombe vs Tottenham live stream on the same. The FA Cup 4th round live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Wycombe vs Tottenham live:

Venue: Adams Park

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Wycombe vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs are expected to register a routine victory against Championship club Wycombe who are struggling at the bottom of England's second tier.

Prediction Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur