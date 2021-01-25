WYM Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11, FA Cup Round 4 Match Preview

Wycombe Wanderers goes neck-to-neck against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday. The match is slated to be played at Adams Park on January 25 and scheduled to kick off at 1:15 AM (January 26) according to IST. Let's look at WYM vs TOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other match details of this FA Cup clash.

Wycombe has been horrible in the Championship given how they are a newly-promoted outfit in England’s second-tier competition this season. Gareth Ainsworth’s men are at the bottom of the Championship table, having registered only 15 points and 3 wins from 23 league games. However, things seem to be taking a turn for good for the Chairboys as they have won two wins of their last three matches and will brimming with confidence after recording a massive 4-0 win against Preston North End.

Also Read FA Cup Results And Highlights: Man United Sink Liverpool, Chelsea Hammer Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur walks into the match following their massive victory against non-league side Marine AFC as the Lily whites recorded a comprehensive 5-0 win in the FA Cup 3rd round. Jose Mourinho's men are slotted fifth on the Premier League table with 33 points from 18 games. The visitors walk into the match following a 7-match unbeaten streak with their last Premier League outing ending in a 3-1 win against Sheffield United.

WYM vs TOT Playing 11

Wycombe Wanderers - Ryan Allsop, Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, Josh Knight, Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Scott Kashket, Fred Onyedinma.

Also Read Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Bizarre BALD Look On Social Media, Leaves Fans In Splits

Tottenham Hotspur - Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura.

Also Read Diego Maradona's Doctor Forged His Signature To Access His Pre-surgery Medical Records

WYM vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Ryan Allsop

Defenders- Matt Doherty, Joe Jacobson, Ben Davies, Ryan Tafazolli

Midfielders- David Wheeler, Erik Lamela, Fred Onyedinma

Strikers- Lucas Moura, Scott Kashket, Gareth Bale

Also Read Bruno Fernandes' Marvellous Free-kick Sinks Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool; MUFC Fans Rejoice

WYM vs TOT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Scott Kashket or Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain- Lucas Moura or Fred Onyedinma

WYM vs TOT Match Prediction

With Tottenham Hotspur set to play Liverpool next, Mourinho is likely to rotate the squad and bench a few of his first-team regular in an attempt to keep them fresh as the host their Merseyside rivals. However, despite fielding a weakened starting 11, Tottenham Hotspur starts the match as heavy favourites and will likely register a routine victory at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Note: The above WYM vs TOT Dream11 prediction, WYM vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WYM vs TOT Dream11 Team and WYM vs TOT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.