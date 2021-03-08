Yuvraj Singh, Monty Panesar Get Into Verbal WAR On Twitter After Man United Beats Man City

With the two Manchester clubs being amongst the most popular clubs in the world, it is no surprise that the Manchester Derby is the most polarizing game in the Premier League. After Man United beat Man City, Yuvraj Singh was ecstatic and posted a tweet celebrating their victory. However, Monty Panesar was unimpressed and cited Man City's 28-match unbeaten streak, thereby leading to a verbal duel between the two former cricketers.

Man United vs Man City game sparks verbal duel

In a thrilling derby game, Man United beat Man City to earn all three points and move to second place in the Premier League standings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men took the lead in the second minute thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty before Luke Shaw extended the Red Devils' lead in the 50th minute. As a result of this defeat, Man City's 28-match winning streak in all competitions came to an end even though they continue to top the Premier League standings by some distance..

Yuvraj Singh and Monty Panesar go bonkers on Twitter

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Monty Panesar engaged in a verbal duel on Twitter after the Manchester Derby as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat Pep Guardiola's Man City for a third consecutive time at the Etihad. The Red Devils beat The Cityzens away from home twice last season - in the Premier League and in the first leg of the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final.

Yuvraj Singh, who is a huge Manchester United fan, was ecstatic and posted a celebratory tweet. The former Indian cricketer wrote in response to the Man United vs Man City game, "Tonight Manchester is (red) !!! Well done boys !!" However, Monty Panesar was quick to downplay United's win as he retweeted, "Manchester City were unbeaten in their last 28 matches across all competitions." Below is the entire verbal duel between the two former cricketers ahead of their respective matches at the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Man Utd extended their own unbeaten away league run to 22 games. As the old saying goes, form flies out of the window on derby day but it didnt for @ManUtd #MUNMCI #ManchesterDerby #ManUtd — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) March 7, 2021

Road Safety World Series 2021

Considering the star line-ups of the participating teams, the Road Safety World Series has emerged as one of the most awaited cricket tournaments of the year. Seven matches have been played so far with India (12) currently leading Sri Lanka (8) in the standings by four points after three games. All matches will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7PM IST.

Road Safety World series live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and also on free-to-air channel Rishtey Cineplex. The Road Safety World Series live streaming will also be made available on the Voot app and website. Jio users can also watch the matches live on JioTV.

