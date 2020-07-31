Zlatan Ibrahimovic Could Stay At AC Milan Till He's 40 With Bumper Extension Deal

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played a starring role in AC Milan’s recent run of form in Serie A. The 38-year-old, who returned to the club in January has registered nine goals and five assists in the league. It appears that the big Swede will be rewarded for his great form, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting a Zlatan Ibrahimovic Milan deal could be penned soon which could see him stay at the club till he’s 40.

New Zlatan Ibrahimovic Milan deal in the works for star forward

Reports covering news on the Ibrahimovic contract revealed that the Swedish veteran is set to double his wages at AC Milan in a new deal that will keep him at the club till he’s 40. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had initially returned to AC Milan in January, in a short term deal spanning six months. Now, Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed some new information on the Ibrahimovic contract. According to the publication, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered a new deal that could see him earn £104,000 a week if appearance and performance-related targets are met. The new contract offered to the AC Milan striker consists of a one-year extension with the option of a further year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has starred for AC Milan in his second stint

⚫️🔵🔴⚫️

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the first player to score 50 @SerieA goals for both Milan clubs. He scored 57 league goals for @Inter_en & has scored his 50th (& 51st) for @acmilan today pic.twitter.com/oncUlKp056 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 29, 2020

After making a shock return to AC Milan at the start of the year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has led from the front. The Swede has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for the club and has shown no signs of slowing down with age. The AC Milan star has played a crucial rule in the Rossoneri's resurgence since football resumed after the lockdown, with his exploits helping the club secure a place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League for next season.

With the Ibrahimovic contract expiring, there were initial concerns on whether the forward would still be in Milan come the start of next season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also linked with a return to the Premier League, with Leeds United said to be interested in his signature. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was seen promoting AC Milan’s new jersey this week, signalling that the striker may stay at the club beyond this season.

In addition to his goal-scoring exploits, the AC Milan forward has been his usual charismatic self, regularly making headlines. After scoring twice in AC Milan’s victory over Sampdoria on Wednesday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed that he has always been young and never old. He also compared himself to Benjamin Button, the character played by Brad Pitt in 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', who ages in reverse.

Image Courtesy: instagram/acmilan