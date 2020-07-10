Zlatan Ibrahimovic Jokingly Calls Out Serie A Presenter Diletta Leotta For "slacking Off"

AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly accused Serie A presenter Diletta Leotta of "slacking off" this week. Soon after, the Swedish forward was filmed encouraging Leotta to rise up from her bed and indulge in an extensive workout session.

DAZN presenter Diletta Leotta is a common face for most Serie A fans as she can be regularly seen on the Italian channel's coverage of Serie A. Leotta is one of the most popular presenters in the Italian top flight, and is also known to be a fitness enthusiast. The popular host has amassed over 6.5 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos with former and current Serie A stars.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly calls out Serie A presenter on Instagram

Diletta Leotta recently posted a picture of her enjoying a sunset from the rooftop of her apartment. "And this training is also gone, let's enjoy this sunset and a little relaxation... but get ready because it's up to you soon!" she captioned the post.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is also known for his insane physique, was quick to remind Leotta, although jokingly, that she should keep working out and "slacking off" is not an option. "What are you doing on the rooftop, Diletta? Don't slack off!" Ibrahimovic's comment read.

Diletta Leotta apparently took Zlatan Ibrahimovic's "don't slack off" message quite seriously as she dreamt of punching Zlatan's abs before waking to find the former Paris Saint-Germain star waiting for her in order to begin a gruelling workout session. A promotional campaign for 'Buddy Fit' saw Ibrahimovic and Leotta share a workout together where the footballer acted as her coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic can be seen guiding Leotta through some exercises like plank shoulder touch and weighted squats.

The caption read: "Personalized workouts and live lessons, in short, everything I need to keep fit. And what are you waiting for, download Buddy Fit otherwise I will tell Ibra!" Quite a promotional campaign for the fitness app!

Thanks to her work in Serie A, Leotta has already worked alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Inter Milan great Julio Cesar, former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio and even AS Roma legend Francesco Totti.

