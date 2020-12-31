Central Coast Mariners Vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

The Central Coast Mariners lock horns with the Newcastle Jets in the A-League on Thursday, December 31, at the Central Coast Stadium. The game between the Central Coast Mariners and the Newcastle Jets is scheduled to kick off at 7:05 PM ACT (1:35 PM IST). Here's a look at the Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch F3 derby.

ALSO READ: Frank Lampard To Be Sacked? Ex-PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Rumoured To Be Up For Chelsea Job

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets match preview

The Central Coast Mariners finished last season at the bottom of the A-League table, winning just five games out of 26. However, Alen Stajcic's side will be hoping for a much better campaign this time around after reinforcing their squad this year. While the Mariners endured a torrid 2020, they were able to end last season on a high, taking five points from their last three games.

On the other hand, the Newcastle Jets finished last season in eighth place on the A-League standings. However, in October, manager Carl Robinson left the team to join the Western Sydney Wanderers. This led to Craig Deans being appointed as interim manager for the Jets.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Keen On Luring Young English Star Phil Foden Away From Man City: Report

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets team news, injuries and suspensions

Costa Rican star Marco Urena is in contention to make his first start for the Mariners on Wednesday. There is also a possibility for Bozanic and Stefan Jankovic to start together in midfield.

For the visitors, new arrivals Jack Duncan, Ramy Najjarine and Valentino Yuel are all expected to feature in the game on Thursday.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction

Stajcic will be aware of the pressure he is under to deliver this season. His team will have a point to prove in their opening game of the season. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the Central Coast Mariners.

ALSO READ: Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

A-League live: How to watch Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets live in India?

In India, there will be no live telecast of the game between the Central Coast Mariners and the Newcastle Jets. However, the Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available for free on the My Football YouTube channel. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy

Image Credits - Central Coast Mariners, Newcastle Jets Instagram

.