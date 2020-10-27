Eredivisie's Heerenveen Fill Stadium With Teddy Bears In Support Of Children With Cancer

Eredivisie outfit SC Heerenveen took the world by surprise in the game against FC Emmen not only by their spectacular performance but for another splendid reason that has left the club fans awestruck. With no fans in the stadium, the club decided to place Heerenveen teddy bears in solidarity with the children diagnosed with cancer in the Netherlands.

Also Read | Paul Pogba DENIES quitting international football after Macron's comments on Islam

Heerenveen stadium filled with teddy bears

Fans are not allowed in the stadiums in the Eredivisie citing the coronavirus spread. But SC Heerenveen came up with a perplexing idea, to extend their support to the children undergoing treatment for cancer. The club placed 15,000 teddy bears, all wrapped up in the team's shirt in the stands at the Abe Lenstra Stadium.

According to the club's website, the main aim of the effort was to attract attention towards children affected with cancer. The tribute was a result of the collaboration between SC Heerenveen, drug company MSD and the Children Cancer Free Foundation. Amid the strict regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic, traditional charity football events cannot take place. Hence, the move was symbolic.

Also Read | Man United eye Lille's Luis Campos as potential Director of Football candidate: Reports

€230,000 raised from sale of teddy bears

The pandemic has affected the charitable foundation's efforts in the fight against cancer. It lost out on hefty financial donations and hence SC Heerenveen came to the rescue. Notably, all of the 15,000 Heerenveen teddy bears were sold and revenue estimated at €230,000 was collected, providing a major boost in the fight against cancer.

Frits Hirschstein, founder and director of Children Cancer Free Foundation, as quoted by the club, said, "During the first months of the corona pandemic, many children with cancer were invisible. Because care was postponed. Unfortunately, we are now in that situation again. At the same time, we were introduced to empty football stadiums. That's why we encourage the footballers with thousands of KiKa bears in Heerenveen shirts. And we express our support to all children with cancer and let them know that we will not forget them."

Also Read | LaLiga becomes first European football league to enter the Twitch world

Heerenveen sit fourth in Eredivisie standings after victory vs FC Emmen

The magnificent effort was further rounded up in favour of the club when they defeated FC Emmen 4-0. Henk Veerman bagged a brace, besides goals from Benjamin Nygren and Rodney Kongolo. With the victory, SC Heerenveen now sit fourth in the Eredivisie standings with 13 points to their credit.

Also Read | Indian Football Team's ranking improves, Men in Blue climb up to 108th

Image courtesy: SC Heerenveen Twitter