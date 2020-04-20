Zlatan Ibrahimovic Threatened To KILL Former LA Galaxy Teammates After Humiliating Defeat

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic allegedly threatened to kill his former LA Galaxy teammates and boasted of his vast wealth upon arriving in the MLS. The Ibrahimovic MLS career lasted for over a year and a half with LA Galaxy before the Swede returned to Serie A side AC Milan. Portuguese midfielder Joao Pedro revealed how former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic intimidated the rest of the LA Galaxy team during his stint in the MLS.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic MLS career

The decision to quit Manchester United in 2018 gave rise to the Zlatan Ibrahimovic MLS career with LA Galaxy. Despite the Ibrahimovic MLS career commencing towards the back end of his career, the three-time Serie A champion netted 52 goals in 56 appearances for LA Galaxy. Following a decision to return to the San Siro to join AC Milan, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic MLS career drew curtains in December 2019.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic threatened LA Galaxy teammates

Having spurned a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 on the final day of the MLS 2018-19 season to finish 13th on the MLS table, Zlatan Ibrahimovic vented his anger and frustration on his LA Galaxy teammates. While speaking to Record, Pedro revealed that Zlatan began boasting about his wealth and previous achievements. Apart from gloating about the Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth, the 38-year-old began bullying his teammates threatening to kill anyone that challenged him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic boasted about his wealth and 'threatened to KILL anyone who talked to him' in extraordinary rant after a defeat, reveals former LA Galaxy team-mate Joao Pedro pic.twitter.com/Seml3Y6oAP — Benny Bernard (@BennyBenard4) April 19, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth stands at $190 million. Having played for a number of top European clubs throughout his career including Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic net worth received a massive boost. Ibrahimovic won a total of 31 major trophies in his playing career. LA Galaxy midfielder Pedro revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated he has "$300 million" in his bank account as well as an island.

