How Team India Players Performed In T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches Vs Australia And England

Team India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage. Before going into the Super 12 every team has to play 2 warm-up matches and India concluded its practice matches with an emphatic win over Australia (1st match was played against England). Talking about warm-up matches, Team India performed very well and cricket experts have started giving the Virat Kohli & Co tag of 'favourites' to win the ICC T20 World Cup. So, here is the list of players and their performance in warm-up matches for Team India:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul started the T20 World Cup campaign on a high as the PBKS skipper scored fiery 51 runs off 24 balls against England. In his 51 runs innings, KL Rahul smashed 3 sixes and 3 fours. Rahul continued his solid performance in the next warm-up match against Australia as he scored 39 runs off 31 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries.

Rohit Sharma

Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma did not play the first warm-up match against England. However, the 34-year-old cricketer looked solid in the middle against Australia in the second warm-up match. In India vs Australia warm-up match, Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 60 runs off 41 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. In the end, Rohit Sharma gave himself retired out, so that India could test other batters in the warm-up matches.

Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli played both the warm-up matches. In the match against England, Kohli could not perform up to his potential as he was dismissed on 11 runs. Kohli in the second match played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Although Kohli did not bat against Australia, he bowled for 2 overs indicating that the 'Men in Blue' might use him in the middle overs as Hardik Pandya is not bowling due to injury.

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant played in the first warm-up match against England. The southpaw showcased his hard-hitting skills in the match against England. Pant scored 24 runs off 14 balls with the help of 1 four and 3 sixes.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan made a strong statement for his inclusion in Team India's playing XI in the T20 World Cup. The Mumbai Indians batter played against England and smashed 70 runs off 46 balls with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav played both the warm-up matches. Although Suryakumar Yadav 'SKY' could not perform up to his potential against England, the 31-year-old cricketer flaunted his incredible shots against Australia. SKY was dismissed on 8 against England, while he scored an unbeaten 38 off 27 balls with the help of 5 fours and 1 six.

Hardik Pandya

Although Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the warm-up matches, the 28-year-old cricketer played some hard-hitting shots in the 'death overs'. Against England, Hardik amassed 12 runs in 10 balls, while against Australia he scored 14 runs in 8 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja played the second warm-up match against Australia and immediately made his mark. In 4 Overs, Jadeja took 1 wicket and gave away 35 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played both warm-up matches and displayed stellar performance. Against England, Ashwin gave away only 23 runs in 4 overs, while the off-spinner took 2 wickets and gave away only 8 runs in 2 overs.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar's performance in both the warm-up matches remained shaky. Chahar against England gave away 43 runs in 4 overs and took 1 wicket, while against Australia the leg-spinner bowled 3 overs gave away 17 runs and took 1 wicket.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur played against Australia in the second warm-up match. Against Australia, Shardul Thakur gave away 30 runs in 3 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played both the warm-up matches, however, the speedster could not impress the cricket experts. Against England, Bhuvneshwar gave away 54 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 13.50, while against Australia he gave away 27 runs in 4 overs and took 1 wicket.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami played the first warm-up game against England. Although Shami proved to be costly, he took important wickets. Against England, Shami gave away 40 runs in 4 overs and took 3 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly in the first warm-up game which he played against England. Bumrah in 4 overs and gave away 26 runs and took 1 wicket against England.

Varun Chakravarthy

'Mystery spinner' Varun Chakravarthy was tested in the second warm-up game against Australia, however, he could not impress the cricket experts. Chakravarthy bowled 2 overs and gave away 23 runs with an economy of 11.50.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)