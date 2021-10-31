Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Williamson & Co. Win By 8 Wickets

New Zealand on Sunday defeated India by 8 wickets at the cricket T20 World Cup and put the tournament favorite on the brink of elimination.

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
India vs New Zealand

Image: PTI/AP

New Zealand on Sunday defeated India by 8 wickets at the cricket T20 World Cup and put the tournament favorite on the brink of elimination.
pointer
22:51 IST, October 31st 2021
Kane Williamson lauds his squad for putting up a great fight

After winning the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson during the post-match press conference said, "There's always planning going into the game, but this was a great performance against a side that puts up a fight. The surface wasn't easy to find a rhythm on, and the way the openers came out really set things up for the chase. It's just about adapting to the conditions as well as we could. The way the spinners kept applying pressure was commendable and it was a complete performance. We play against strong teams all the time, and there are match-winners in every side, and we commit to our brand of cricket and today was a good example of that. Ish is an outstanding white-ball bowler, and he's very experienced in playing T20 cricket, having played in different leagues all over the world, and we're looking forward to the rest of the games in the league stages."

pointer
22:48 IST, October 31st 2021
Virat Kohli pinpoints hesitation & wickets tumbling in middle as reason for defeat

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli said, "I don't think we were brave enough with bat/ball. We obviously didn't have much to play with the ball. We were just not brave enough in our body language when we entered the field and NZ had better intensity, body language. Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It's most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not. When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it. We haven't done that in these two games, and that's why we haven't won. We have to be optimistic and positive and take calculated risks. We have to disconnect from the pressure and continue with our process and play a positive brand of cricket. There's a lot of cricket to play in the tournament."

pointer
22:28 IST, October 31st 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand defats India by 8 wickets

Kane Williamson hits the winning run as New Zealand defeats India by 8 wickets. 

NZ: 111-2 (14.3 Ov)

pointer
22:20 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Vaughan outlines India should play other leagues to gain experience

NZ 96/2 (13.1)

pointer
22:17 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Bumrah dismisses Mitchell, twist in the tail?

Jasprit Bumrah has bagged his second wicket, however, New Zealand are well ahead. Daryl Mitchell departs on 49. 

NZ 96/2 (12.4)

New Zealand need 15 runs in 44 balls

  

pointer
22:10 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya bowls for India after long time

Hardik Pandya has finally donned the bowling shows for India, however, it might be too late for the 'Men in Blue'. 

NZ 91/1 (11.3)

  

pointer
22:02 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Mitchell smashes Shardul Thakur for 14 runs

New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell smashed Shardul Thakur for 14 runs in his first over and put the 'Black Caps' in a total control. 

NZ 83/1 (10)

New Zealand need 28 runs in 60 balls

pointer
21:56 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja misses direct-hit, Mitchell survives

Ravindra Jadeja missed a direct dit as opener Mitchell survives a run-out. New Zealand sailing towards victory. 

NZ 69/1 (9)

New Zealand need 42 runs in 66 balls

 

pointer
21:50 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zeland: Williamson smashes Mohammed Shami for six

Mohammed Shami gave away 11 runs in his first over as Williamson hits him for six. 

NZ 56/1 (7.1)

 

pointer
21:44 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Mitchell attacks Jadeja, hits him 14 runs

Opener Daryl Mitchell smashed six and two boundaries in Jadeja's first over as New Zealand chasing the small total strongly. 

NZ 44/1 (6)

pointer
21:40 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Chakaravarthy bowls 3 overs of his quota inside powerplay

Virat Chakaravrathy bowled 3 overs of his bowling quota inside the powerplay. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell looking to weave a partnership. 

NZ 30/1 (5.1)

 

 

pointer
21:34 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Bumrah outfoxes dangerous Martin Guptill

Jasprit Bumrah outfoxed Martin Guptill on his slower ball as the batter tried to hit him over long-on. 

NZ 27/1 (3.5)

 

pointer
21:32 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Guptill smashes Chakaravarthy for back-to-back boundaries

Martin Guptill smashed Chakaravarthy for back-to-back boundaries as New Zealand starts their chase carefully. 

NZ 24/0 (3.3)

 

pointer
21:28 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Bumrah bowls brilliant first over

Jasprit Bumrah bowls a brilliant first over and gave away only 1 run in his first over. 

NZ 10/0 (2.2)

 

pointer
21:22 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Varun Chakaravarthy starts with the new ball for India

Varun Chakaravathy starts with the new ball as India looks to defend a small target of 110 runs in 20 overs. 

NZ 5/0 (1)

 

pointer
21:14 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Harsha Bhogle reckons Virat Kohli & Co. have not posted enough total

 

pointer
21:09 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja pushes India's total to 110

Courtesy of Ravindra's six, India posted a total of 110 runs in 20 Overs. New Zealand needs 111 runs in 20 overs. 

IND 110/7 (20)

 

 

 

pointer
21:05 IST, October 31st 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Irfan Pathan disappointed with Team India's batting

IND 101/7 (19.1)

 

pointer
21:03 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Shardul Thakur hits straight to mid-off

Shardul Thakur too failed to deliver with the bat as Trent Boult scalped his third wicket of the night. 

IND 98/7 (18.5)

 

pointer
21:01 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Harsha Bhogle outlines worrying signs of Team India

IND 94/6 (18.3)

 

pointer
20:59 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya hits straight to long-off

On the first ball of the 18th Over, Hardik Pandya hit straight to the mid-off and gave his wicket to Trent Boult. 

IND 94/6 (18.1)

pointer
20:59 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Ravindra Jadeja finishes off with a much-needed boundary

Ravindra Jadeja finished the 17th over with a much needed boundary as the last 2 overs remaining for Team India. 


IND 94/5 (18) 

pointer
20:52 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ: Fans laud 'Birthday Boy' Ish Sodhi for outstanding bowling

Ish Sodhi finished his 4 overs spell and gave away only 17 runs and scaled 2 wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

 

82-5 (16.5 Ov)

 

pointer
20:49 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Yuvraj Singh cheers for Virat Kohli & Co.

With few overs to go, former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh urged Virat Kohli & CO to have self-belief and push for a good total. 

IND 78/5 (16)

pointer
20:47 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik-Jadeja in middle, last 5 overs to go

Playing probable do-or-die match, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle and final few overs to go before the first innings ends. 

IND 76/5 (15.3)

pointer
20:41 IST, October 31st 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Adam Milne clean-bowled Rishabh Pant

New Zealand speedster Adam Milne clean-bowled Rishabh Pant who was looking to break the shackles. Pant was dismissed on 12 runs off 19 balls. 

IND 70/5 (14.3)

 

pointer
20:37 IST, October 31st 2021
India vs New Zealand: Fans laud Jimmy Neesham fielding effort

James Neesham almost took a blinder at the boundary line when Hardik Pandya's top=edge was going for a six. 

IND 67/4 (14)

 

pointer
20:34 IST, October 31st 2021
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik-Pant look to rebuild India's innings

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are looking to weave a partnership and rebuild Team India's innings to post a competitive total at Dubai International Stadium. 

IND 64/4 (13.2)

 

pointer
20:27 IST, October 31st 2021
Mitchell Santner finishes his economical 4 overs quota

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has finished his 4 overs quota against India and gave away only 15 runs restricting the run-flow for Virat Kohli & Co. 

IND 58/4 (12)

pointer
20:21 IST, October 31st 2021
Virat Kohli departs on 9 against New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli tried to break the shackles and hit straight to long-on. Kohli departs on 9. 'Birthday boy' Ish Sodhi gets his second wicket.

IND 48/4 (10.1)

 

Tags: India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2021
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com