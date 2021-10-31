India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Williamson & Co. Win By 8 Wickets

Quick links:
After winning the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson during the post-match press conference said, "There's always planning going into the game, but this was a great performance against a side that puts up a fight. The surface wasn't easy to find a rhythm on, and the way the openers came out really set things up for the chase. It's just about adapting to the conditions as well as we could. The way the spinners kept applying pressure was commendable and it was a complete performance. We play against strong teams all the time, and there are match-winners in every side, and we commit to our brand of cricket and today was a good example of that. Ish is an outstanding white-ball bowler, and he's very experienced in playing T20 cricket, having played in different leagues all over the world, and we're looking forward to the rest of the games in the league stages."
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli said, "I don't think we were brave enough with bat/ball. We obviously didn't have much to play with the ball. We were just not brave enough in our body language when we entered the field and NZ had better intensity, body language. Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It's most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not. When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it. We haven't done that in these two games, and that's why we haven't won. We have to be optimistic and positive and take calculated risks. We have to disconnect from the pressure and continue with our process and play a positive brand of cricket. There's a lot of cricket to play in the tournament."
Kane Williamson hits the winning run as New Zealand defeats India by 8 wickets.
NZ: 111-2 (14.3 Ov)
India should take a leaf out of all other countries … Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience … #India #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021
NZ 96/2 (13.1)
Jasprit Bumrah has bagged his second wicket, however, New Zealand are well ahead. Daryl Mitchell departs on 49.
NZ 96/2 (12.4)
New Zealand need 15 runs in 44 balls
Hardik Pandya has finally donned the bowling shows for India, however, it might be too late for the 'Men in Blue'.
NZ 91/1 (11.3)
New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell smashed Shardul Thakur for 14 runs in his first over and put the 'Black Caps' in a total control.
NZ 83/1 (10)
New Zealand need 28 runs in 60 balls
Ravindra Jadeja missed a direct dit as opener Mitchell survives a run-out. New Zealand sailing towards victory.
NZ 69/1 (9)
New Zealand need 42 runs in 66 balls
Mohammed Shami gave away 11 runs in his first over as Williamson hits him for six.
NZ 56/1 (7.1)
Opener Daryl Mitchell smashed six and two boundaries in Jadeja's first over as New Zealand chasing the small total strongly.
NZ 44/1 (6)
Virat Chakaravrathy bowled 3 overs of his bowling quota inside the powerplay. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell looking to weave a partnership.
NZ 30/1 (5.1)
Jasprit Bumrah outfoxed Martin Guptill on his slower ball as the batter tried to hit him over long-on.
NZ 27/1 (3.5)
Martin Guptill smashed Chakaravarthy for back-to-back boundaries as New Zealand starts their chase carefully.
NZ 24/0 (3.3)
Jasprit Bumrah bowls a brilliant first over and gave away only 1 run in his first over.
NZ 10/0 (2.2)
Varun Chakaravathy starts with the new ball as India looks to defend a small target of 110 runs in 20 overs.
NZ 5/0 (1)
Not enough on any surface.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2021
Courtesy of Ravindra's six, India posted a total of 110 runs in 20 Overs. New Zealand needs 111 runs in 20 overs.
IND 110/7 (20)
Disappointing batting to say the least. #INDvsNZ— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2021
IND 101/7 (19.1)
Shardul Thakur too failed to deliver with the bat as Trent Boult scalped his third wicket of the night.
IND 98/7 (18.5)
A mere 6 boundaries in 17 overs and not one between 7 & 15......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2021
IND 94/6 (18.3)
On the first ball of the 18th Over, Hardik Pandya hit straight to the mid-off and gave his wicket to Trent Boult.
IND 94/6 (18.1)
Ravindra Jadeja finished the 17th over with a much needed boundary as the last 2 overs remaining for Team India.
IND 94/5 (18)
Ish Sodhi finished his 4 overs spell and gave away only 17 runs and scaled 2 wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
82-5 (16.5 Ov)
What a birthday for Ish Sodhi - 2/17 in 4 overs with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2021
Sodhi gets Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Game changing spell.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2021
With few overs to go, former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh urged Virat Kohli & CO to have self-belief and push for a good total.
Come on lads ! Self belief 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 31, 2021
IND 78/5 (16)
Playing probable do-or-die match, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle and final few overs to go before the first innings ends.
IND 76/5 (15.3)
New Zealand speedster Adam Milne clean-bowled Rishabh Pant who was looking to break the shackles. Pant was dismissed on 12 runs off 19 balls.
IND 70/5 (14.3)
James Neesham almost took a blinder at the boundary line when Hardik Pandya's top=edge was going for a six.
What a save by Jimmy Neesham, brilliant. pic.twitter.com/LSaBfOLrtL— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2021
JIMMY NEESHAM???? THATS ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/RlTFuDtEH3— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) October 31, 2021
IND 67/4 (14)
Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are looking to weave a partnership and rebuild Team India's innings to post a competitive total at Dubai International Stadium.
IND 64/4 (13.2)
Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has finished his 4 overs quota against India and gave away only 15 runs restricting the run-flow for Virat Kohli & Co.
IND 58/4 (12)
Team India skipper Virat Kohli tried to break the shackles and hit straight to long-on. Kohli departs on 9. 'Birthday boy' Ish Sodhi gets his second wicket.
IND 48/4 (10.1)