T20 World Cup 2021: Liton Das & Lahiru Kumara Get Involved Heated Exchange; Watch

As Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, tempers flared when opener Liton Das and speedster Lahiru Kumara got involved in a heated verbal exchange. During Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, the 'Bangla Tigers' went off to a good start, and both the openers Mohammad Naim and Liton Das were looking solid. However, tempers started to flare in the hot condition of Sharjah when Lahiru Kumara threw the ball straight to the batter to push him back to the crease.

During the early overs, Liton Das tried to play straight drive when Lahiru Kumara was bowling, however, the ball went straight to him and in order to push back the batter into his crease, Lahiru angrily threw the ball which marginally missed the batter hitting his helmet. After a few overs, Litton Das tried to attack Lahiru Kumara, however hit straight to mid-off losing his wicket after scoring 16 runs. Following his dismissal, few words were exchanged between the Liton and Lahiru. Both the batter and bowler came in close proximity while another opener Mohammad Naim was seen pushing the bowler away. Soon, the Sri Lankan team members and umpires arrived and stopped the arguments between the players.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Coming to SL vs BAN match, Mahmudullah & Co are looking solid in the middle and have scored 93-2 in 12.2 Overs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Naim are weaving a partnership to push the total of Bangladesh to a competitive total. Earlier, Dasun Shanaka had won the toss and elected to bowl first. In terms of head-to-head record, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 11 occasions in T20 international where Sri Lanka has won 7 matches and Bangladesh have emerged victorious on 4 occasions.

