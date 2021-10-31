T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan Gets Guard Of Honour In His Last Match; Fans Laud Namibia

Afghanistan's former skipper Asghar Afghan on Sunday was welcomed by a guard of honour by the Namibia Cricket Team the moment he came out to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Asghar Afghan on Saturday had announced that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket after the match against Namibia in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021. Although fans were shocked by his decision to retire in the middle of the T20 World Cup 2021, the Afghanistan Cricket Board welcomed his decision and lauded the cricketer for his service.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, in a series of tweets, wrote that it welcomes and respects the decision of Asghar Afghan, who holds the longest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals.

After the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan stepped out to bat for the team donning the jersey of Afghanistan for the last time in his career. As Afghan stepped out to bat, he was early welcomed by his team-mate on the field and was given a guard of honour as a tribute to the cricketer for his service to his nation and to the game of cricket.

See video of Namibia Cricket Team giving Asghar Afghan Guard of Honour below:

Fans laud Namibia for giving Asghar Afghan Guard of Honour

Guard of honour for Asghar Afghan. Nice gesture from Namibia. Been a great leader of this Afghanistan side. pic.twitter.com/5uiEkTa56I — Ryan (@ryandesa_07) October 31, 2021

Nice gesture from Namibia team, giving guard of honour to Asghar Afghan as he is playing his final International match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2021

Really nice gesture from Namibia's players for Guard of honour to Asghar Afghan. pic.twitter.com/HjNehNb2W8 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 31, 2021

Great gesture from Namibia!😍



Asghar Afghan receives Guard of Honour! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UswBmcjx8j — ً (@Legacy_Daark) October 31, 2021

Asghar Afghan has been skipper of Afghanistan for 115 of the matches he's played, including in the country's maiden Test. He has been a captain in 52 T20Is, and led in 42 wins, putting him one ahead of MS Dhoni, who won 41 of the 72 matches he has led. He retired with a century in both ODIs and Tests, having made 164 in the first innings against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Afghanistan vs Namibia

Coming back to Afghanistan vs Namibia match, Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghanistan went off to a good start as opener Hazratullah Zazai scored 33 runs in 27 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Mohammad Shahzad too shined with the bat, however, he was dismissed on 45 by pacer Ruben Trumpelmann when he tried to scoop him over fine-leg. Currently, Mohammed Nabi and Asghar Afghan (while writing this article) were at the crease and the duo is finishing Afghanistan's innings on a high note.

