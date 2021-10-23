T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Drops Major Hint On India's Playing XI Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

With only a day to go before Team India kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign in Super 12 against Pakistan, skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday commented on the playing XI. During a pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli was asked about the playing XI as Pakistan has already revealed their line-up for the match against India. However, Virat Kohli refused to divulge much about the playing XI. With almost every player of Team India in form, cricket experts believe that the playing XI selection for Virat Kohli might be tricky in the T20 World Cup.

"We have spoken about our combinations but I am not going to reveal it right now but we have put in place a very balanced team that we feel covers all bases properly. We are pretty confident in terms of execution as well. Guys have been playing a lot of T20 cricket in the IPL and everyone is playing well and that's a positive thing for the team," said Virat Kohli.

"Now it's purely about execution out there in the middle which everyone is confident to do so. Role clarity is something that we have addressed already. We feel we are well prepared," added Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli gives Hardik Pandya's health update

One of the main concerns for Team India going into the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage is whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowls or not. Hardik Pandya underwent lower back surgery in 2019 and since then has bowled occasionally, raising questions if he can be played as a pure batter in the premier event. Virat Kohli on Saturday also hinted that Hardik Pandya might be in India's playing XI as a specialist batter.

"Honesty, I feel, Hardik presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference when asked if the flamboyant Baroda man will be selected in case he doesn't bowl.

Kohli has himself bowled in the warm-up game against Australia and said that if need be, they have manageable options.

"....and we strongly believe that we can make most of the opportunity that we have at hand till the time he starts bowling. We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for a over or two. So we are not bothered at all. What he brings in at that spot is something that one can't create overnight," the skipper was crystal clear," added Kohli.

Hardik Pandya had played as a batter during the T20 series in Australia back in late 2020 and did considerably well. "I was always in favour of backing him in Australia as a batter purely and we saw what he did and how he can take the game away from the opposition when he is in full flow," Kohli further stated.

"These things (if he would be dropped) from a talking or discussion point of view feel very interesting that if he doesn't bowl, will he be left out? But we understand the value he brings to the team as a number six batter and in world cricket, if you look around, there are specialists who do that job," Kohli asserted.

Team India's T20 World Cup schedule

October 24: India vs Pakistan (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 31: India vs New Zealand (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 3: India vs Afghanistan (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 5: India vs Scotland (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 8: India vs Namibia (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

(Image: AP/ICC-Cricket.Com)

(Inputs: PTI)