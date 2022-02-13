Quick links:
Image: PTI/Twitter/ IPL
And with Aman Khan to KKR, the last player of the IPL Auction 2022 is sold, with Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Chandrol and Akash Madhwal finding no takers.
RCB have completed the purchases of Luvnith Sisodia and David Willey for their base price.
TNPL superstar Sai Sudharsan to Gujarat Titans for base price.
Both Aryan Juyal and Fabian Allen have been sold to Mumbai Indians for their base price.
Siddarth Kaul to RCB for his base price while Ishant Sharma will not be a part of IPL 2022
Vicky Ostwal to Delhi Capitals at his base price of 20 lakh
The Royals have signed James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell for their base price.
Indian Test specialist seamer Umesh Yadav will play for KKR in IPL 2022.
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi goes to the KKR at his base price.
Both CSK and PK have exhausted their upper limit of players with 35 in their squad while Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have exhausted their purse and can't pick any players.
Duan Jansen, Khizar Dafedar and Rohan Rana remain unsold and with them, we move into another short break. The final round of the IPL Auction 2022 is on the other side.
And Arjun Tendulkar will once again be a part of the Mumbai Indians camp after being snapped up at 30L
Shubham Garhwal will join the Rajasthan Royals after being picked for 20 lakh.
Hugh Edmeades makes his way back to the podium with the room giving him a standing applause.
No takers for Chinntla Reddy or Bharat Sharma
And CSK buyback Bhagath Varma
Both Pratyush Singh and Shubham Sharma find no takers.
Ramesh Kumar will play for KKR while Hrithik Shokeen will play for MI.
Both Gerald Coetze and Shivank Vashishth find no takers.
Indian pacer Varun Aaron returns to the IPL after being picked up by Gujarat Titans.
Kuldip Yadav will play for RR after being picked up at his base price.
Colin Munro and Blessing Muzarabani will remain unsold.
Utkarsh Singh, Atit Sheth, Shivank Vashishth and Matheesha Pathirana all remain unsold
Benny Howell who is currently in action at the BPL will play for Punjab Kings after being picked at his base price.
And MI complete the signing of Hyderabad's batter Rahul Buddhi
Tim Southee is once again back with the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kane Richardson finds no takers.
Gurkeerat Mann Singh will play for the Gujarat Titans after being picked for his base price.
Moises Henriques, Scott Kuggeleijn and Akeal Hosein are brought into the auction for the 2nd time but still fail to attract any bids.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Atharva Taide - PBKS
Mayank Yadav - LSG
Ramandeep Singh - MI
Dhruv Jurel and Tejas Baroka - RR