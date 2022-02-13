Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Livingstone Bags 11.50 Cr; Suresh Raina Goes Unsold

Final bidding war has begun for IPL 2022 Auction. About 88 player slots are now remaining for all 10 teams, while 96 players have been sold so far before the break. Atleast 51 players are required to be sold today for the franchises to achieve their minimum squad limit of 18 players.

IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates

21:12 IST, February 13th 2022
Aman Khan to KKR

And with Aman Khan to KKR, the last player of the IPL Auction 2022 is sold, with Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Chandrol and Akash Madhwal finding no takers. 

21:12 IST, February 13th 2022
Luvnith Sisodia and David Willey to RCB

RCB have completed the purchases of Luvnith Sisodia and David Willey for their base price. 

21:12 IST, February 13th 2022
TNPL 2021s star batter Sai Sudharsan is picked up by Gujarat Titans

TNPL superstar Sai Sudharsan to Gujarat Titans for base price. 

21:12 IST, February 13th 2022
Aryan Juyal and Fabian Allen to MI

Both Aryan Juyal and Fabian Allen have been sold to Mumbai Indians for their base price. 

21:12 IST, February 13th 2022
Siddarth Kaul to RCB; Ishant Sharma is unsold

Siddarth Kaul to RCB for his base price while Ishant Sharma will not be a part of IPL 2022

21:12 IST, February 13th 2022
U-19 spinner Vicky Ostwal to play for DC

Vicky Ostwal to Delhi Capitals at his base price of 20 lakh

21:01 IST, February 13th 2022
James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell to RR

The Royals have signed James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell for their base price.

21:01 IST, February 13th 2022
Umesh Yadav to KKR

Indian Test specialist seamer Umesh Yadav will play for KKR in IPL 2022.

21:01 IST, February 13th 2022
Mohammad Nabi to KKR

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi goes to the KKR at his base price.

20:39 IST, February 13th 2022
Six teams to battle for players in final round of IPL auction

Both CSK and PK have exhausted their upper limit of players with 35 in their squad while Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have exhausted their purse and can't pick any players. 

20:28 IST, February 13th 2022
Duan Jansen, Khizar Dafedar and Rohan Rana reamin unsold

Duan Jansen, Khizar Dafedar and Rohan Rana remain unsold and with them, we move into another short break. The final round of the IPL Auction 2022 is on the other side. 

20:28 IST, February 13th 2022
Arjun Tendulkar returns to Mumbai Indians

And Arjun Tendulkar will once again be a part of the Mumbai Indians camp after being snapped up at 30L

20:28 IST, February 13th 2022
Shubham Garhwal to RR

Shubham Garhwal will join the Rajasthan Royals after being picked for 20 lakh.

20:28 IST, February 13th 2022
And the big moment! Hugh Edmeades returns to close out proceedings

Hugh Edmeades makes his way back to the podium with the room giving him a standing applause. 

20:17 IST, February 13th 2022
Chinntla Reddy, Bharat Sharma goes unsold

No takers for Chinntla Reddy or Bharat Sharma

20:17 IST, February 13th 2022
Bhagath Varma back to CSK

And CSK buyback Bhagath Varma

20:17 IST, February 13th 2022
Pratyush Singh and Shubham Sharma go unsold

Both Pratyush Singh and Shubham Sharma find no takers. 

20:17 IST, February 13th 2022
Ramesh Kumar to KKR; Hrithik Shokeen to MI

Ramesh Kumar will play for KKR while Hrithik Shokeen will play for MI. 

20:17 IST, February 13th 2022
Gerald Coetze, Shivank Vashishth go unsold

Both Gerald Coetze and Shivank Vashishth find no takers. 

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Varun Aaron returns to the IPL

Indian pacer Varun Aaron returns to the IPL after being picked up by Gujarat Titans.

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Kuldip Yadav to RR

Kuldip Yadav will play for RR after being picked up at his base price. 

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Colin Munro, Blessing Muzarabani attracts no bids

Colin Munro and Blessing Muzarabani will remain unsold. 

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Utkarsh Singh, Atit Sheth, Shivank Vashishth and Matheesha Pathirana go unsold

Utkarsh Singh, Atit Sheth, Shivank Vashishth and Matheesha Pathirana all remain unsold 

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Benny Howell to play for PBKS

Benny Howell who is currently in action at the BPL will play for Punjab Kings after being picked at his base price. 

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Rahul Buddhi to Mumbai Indians

And MI complete the signing of Hyderabad's batter Rahul Buddhi

20:13 IST, February 13th 2022
Tim Southee returns to the KKR household

Tim Southee is once again back with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

20:07 IST, February 13th 2022
Kane Richardson UNSOLD

Kane Richardson finds no takers. 

20:07 IST, February 13th 2022
Gurkeerat Singh to play for Gujarat Titans

Gurkeerat Mann Singh will play for the Gujarat Titans after being picked for his base price. 

20:07 IST, February 13th 2022
Moises Henriques, Scott Kuggeleijn and Akeal Hosein remain unsold

Moises Henriques, Scott Kuggeleijn and Akeal Hosein are brought into the auction for the 2nd time but still fail to attract any bids. 

20:03 IST, February 13th 2022
Atharva Taide, Mayank Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa sold at base price

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Atharva Taide - PBKS

Mayank Yadav - LSG

Ramandeep Singh - MI 

Dhruv Jurel  and Tejas Baroka - RR

