'A Perfect 10': MS Dhoni Catches Up With Suresh Raina After CSK Win Vs MI In IPL

Chennai Super Kings pulled off a thumping win over the Mumbai Indians in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at Chepauk on Saturday. CSK won by six wickets after chasing down the target of 140 runs in the 18th over itself. Meanwhile, one of the best cricketers to compete for the four-time champs witnessed the iconic CSK vs MI rivalry unfold from the stands.

It was none other than Suresh Raina who was in the stands among the Chepauk crowd, cheering for his former franchise. Following the game’s end, Raina joined the cricketers from both sides on the field and also spent time with MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings took to their official social media handles later in the day to share a snippet of Dhoni and Raina walking together with their arms around each other.

"Shoulder to Shoulder"

“Shoulder to Shoulder - A perfect 10,” CSK captioned the post featuring the legendary India duo. Earlier, sharing Raina’s picture from the stands, CSK said, “Chinna Thala’s presence was the cherry on top.” The particular post featuring Dhoni and Raina became an instant favorite for social media users.

Coming to the match, the Sri Lankan prodigy Matheesha Pathirana seized recognition with his outstanding performance on the field for CSK against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Match 49. Pathirana stood out as the best-performing bowler for the four-time champs, securing figures of 3/15. A notable moment of his spell came when he delivered a toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Nehal Wadhera, who has scored 64 runs off 51 balls.

While this was his seventh appearance for CSK this year, he is now the third-highest wicket-taker for the team, with ten wickets. CSK’s star all-rounder Deepak Chahar also returned to form with 2/18 in three overs, while Tushar Deshpande also contributed with two important wickets.

In the opposing team, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stood out as the best-performing batsmen, with contributions of 44 off 42 and 30 off 16, respectively. Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 26 off 18, alongside MS Dhoni on two off three. Veteran wrist-spinner Piyush Chawla was the top-wicket taker for MI with two scalps.