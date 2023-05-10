The Mumbai Indians were able to register their sixth win in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 54 by a margin of six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai courtesy of top class innings by Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera.

Suryakumar Yadav didn't have a good start to the Indian Premier League 2023 but has been playing some good innings in the last few matches and he proved his worth by playing a sublime innings in the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match. Surya played an innings of 83 runs off just 35 balls which included seven fours and six sixes.

The cricket world reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's excellent innings

The cricketing world including players like Sourav Ganguly, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, and many others reacted to Surya's innings and praised him for his excellent batting.

S K Y just tooooooooooo goood bhai where we bowlers bowle to you now 🤔🤔🤔🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @surya_14kumar — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 9, 2023

Gees this guy is good to watch! 👏🏻 #SKY — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 9, 2023

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

SKY taught everyone a valuable lesson and also himself too, form is temporary and class is permanent!

You’re not entitled to be great all the time. #IPL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 9, 2023

SKY and Wankhede it’s a different love story 😍

Well played Mr 360 👏👏#SuryaKumarYadav #RCBvMI #IPL2023 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 9, 2023

Surya is a real treasure of mumbai Indians… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 9, 2023

Suryakumar Kumar is brilliant. Mumbai Indians go to third place on the table. WOW. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 9, 2023

When Sky bats like this, he makes T20 batting feel like a work of art. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2023

Coming back to the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match, after batting first on a batting-friendly wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't have a good start as they lost key batsmen like Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat early on in their innings. From here skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell started to balance the Bangalore innings and did a 120-run partnership for the third wicket. After their dismissal no other batsman was able to score many runs and the visitors finished their first innings at 199/6.

Mumbai Indians made a strong start in their chase of the mark, as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket, however, skipper Rohit was not able to contribute much and was dismissed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Ishan also got out after scoring 42 runs off 21 balls and from here it was Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav who did a 140-run partnership and won their team the match in just 16.3 overs.