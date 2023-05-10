The Royal Challengers Bangalore was not able to defend 200 run target against Mumbai Indians after Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera smashed the Bangalore bowlers to all parts of the Wankhede Stadium in the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match. Wadhera played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs and also hit a six in the 11th over of the match that went on to hit the sponsored car put up on display.

TATA who is the sponsor of the Indian Premier League 2023 has made it a norm that every time when a ball hits the car that is been put up a display in the match, a total sum of INR 05.00 lakh rupees will be given in charity for coffee plantation. The Indian giants have been the sponsors of the tournament for a long time and they had announced that every time when the ball will hit the car, a total money of five lakhs will be given for promoting coffee plantations in Karnataka.

Wadhera's six results in 5 lakh rupee charity to coffee plantation; Watch

Media Credits: Jio CInema pic.twitter.com/g4NijwKVrw — rajendra tikyani (@Rspt1503) May 9, 2023

The Mumbai Indians were also quick to react to Nehal Wadhera's six and also posted a cryptic tweet on their official Twitter handle for the same.

Mumbai Indians react to Nehal Wadhera's six

Nehal was here 6⃣😆 pic.twitter.com/bAHHS6KTq5 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023

Before this Chennai Super Kings batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit a six that went on to hits the car put in the stadium during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match, and at that time as well a total amount of INR five lakhs was donated for the coffee plantation in Karnataka.

Coming back to the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a first-innings score of 199/6 wherein after a poor start skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell anchored the team's innings and put up a 120 run partnership for the third wicket and balanced the team's innings. However, after both the batsmen fell no other player was able to stay at the crease for long and the visitors ended up scoring 20 to 30 runs short.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians started off well as skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added up 51 runs for the first wicket but Rohit was only able to contribute seven runs and got out to Wanindu Hasaranga. Ishan made 42 runs off 21 balls but after he fell it was Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav who put a 140-run partnership and won their team the match in just 16.3 overs.