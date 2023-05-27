'Champion': Cricket world showers praise on Mohit Sharma for his epic comeback in IPL

IPL is celebrated as a platform where raw talent shapes into future prospect. This season was no different as youngsters such as Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, etc. came to the fore to showcase their mettle. While the league produces a pool of talent, it also gives a shot at redemption to those who have took on from the youngsters position but because of the volatile nature of the sport need the platform again to display that they still belong to the elite category. Mohit Sharma, from the latter category once again became the sensation of IPL.

After sitting out at the sidelines for the last few seasons, Mohit Sharma finally got a chance to feature in playing XI of Gujarat Titans this season. And as a result just like Ajinkya Rahane made the most of the opportunity with CSK, Sharma gave his best for the other finalists. Mohit Sharma snared 24 wickets in IPL 2023 so far and is competing for the Purple Cap.

Cricket world showers praise on Mohit Sharma for his epic comeback in IPL

Courtesy of his crucial spells in IPL 2023, Mohit Sharma has been incessantly showered with praise from the cricketing world. And after picking up a fifer against Mumbai Indians during the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, some of the foremost members of the cricket world could not hide their excitement regarding Mohit Sharma and exhibited it on social media. Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, etc. were among the members who dropped a reaction on the man-of-the-match-worthy performance of Mohit Sharma.

Another example of Never Give Up- Mohit Sharma. Was not in the fray last few seasons and a net bowler for GT last season. But in just 13 matches, 24 wickets this season is a champion performance. Top 3 wicket takers all from Gujarat and they so deserve to make it to the finals.… pic.twitter.com/cJ6VxMMSZu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2023

Outstanding Game by @gujarat_titans to beat @mipaltan . Special player , big player , super star @SubhmanG top bowling by #Mohitsharma and Champion @rashidkhan_19 . Congratulations Captain @hardikpandya7 important knock in the end 👌. MI lots of positive for this season 👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 26, 2023

So, with a breakout performance like this, what do you think, will Mohit Sharma get a berth in the Indian team again. Does he deserve another chance? Render in your thoughts in the comments section.