How IPL 2023 Final Was Ravindra Jadeja's 'Can You See Me Now' Moment

Ravindra Jadeja finally had his moment in the Indian Premier League by playing a fabulous finishing knock to help Chennai Super Kings win their fifth IPL title on Monday night. The star all-rounder took the key wicket of Shubman Gill in the first innings, before finishing off the chase for Chennai with a six and four. Jadeja’s effort in the IPL 2023 final comes on the back of a season which was witnessed the all-rounder displaying a range of emotions.

While his show at the Narendra Modi Stadium certainly ranks amongst his best, Jadeja complained about not being loved by his fans. However, he went on to provide some unforgettable moments to the fans during the IPL 2023 final. “When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chant for Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Imagine if I bat higher; they will just wait for me to get out,” Jadeja was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony after the match against Delhi Capitals.

Ravindra Jadeja's dig at fans during IPL 2023

He then put out a couple of cryptic tweets, before revealing his disappointment with the fans. After winning the Most Valuable Asset award in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, he put out a tweet taking a direct dig at fans. "Upstox knows but....some fans don't,” Jadeja’s tweet read. Having said that, Jadeja’s accession moment in IPL 2023 seems similar to that of Brock Lesnar in the UFC.

Lesnar, one of the biggest WWE superstars in history, conquered the sporting world back in 2008 by becoming the UFC heavyweight champion. However, following a loss to former heavyweight champion Frank Mir in his debut at UFC 81, he was booed by the fans. Despite the criticism, he earned a victory over Heath Herring and provided one of the most-talked-about moments in UFC history.

Brock Lesnar's iconic 'Can you see me me now?' moment in UFC

“Can you see me now,” Lesnar aimed a dig at the fans for not having his back. In his next outing, he received a title shot against Randy Couture at UFC 91 on November 15, 2008. Talking about the events leading up to the fight in his autobiography, Lesnar revealed that fans were booing him constantly. As per Lesnar, the fans were against a pro wrestler defeating one of the top fighters in UFC.

Looking at Brock Lesnar's best moments in the UFC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7yZCqwsIyk — UFC (@ufc) January 8, 2022

However, Lesnar was swift to beat Couture and win the match by knockout at 1:48 in Round 2. He then defeated Frank Mir by TKO in his first title defense, before beating Shane Carwin in 2010 by submission. His UFC heavyweight title reign came to an end after his loss to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.

Though they belong to different sports, cultures and mediums, it looks a lot similar to how their journeys fared. Jadeja, after going under the radar due to the magnanimous stature of MS Dhoni in his team, made sure that the fans never forget his contribution with an IPL-winning knockout to Gujarat Titans on Tuesday morning. It surely looked like 'Can you see me now' moment.