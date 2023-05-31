Video Of Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Touching His Feet After IPL 2023 Final Goes Viral

In a video currently taking over social media, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba, can be seen touching her husband's feet before joining him in celebrating the fifth Indian Premier League title win for Chennai Super Kings. Earlier on Monday night, CSK beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets as Jadeja hammered a six and a four to conclude the successful run chase. While the heartwarming visuals of Jadeja greeting his wife after the win mesmerized fans, a new video now shows Rivaba touching the star allrounder’s feet.

“Amazing moment, we are very proud of Ravindra Jadeja's wife and family that Indian culture is still alive and being followed,” a fan said reacting to the video. At the same time, another fan said, “Wonderful moment of the bond between a couple...her support made him achieve this unbelievable task. God bless you couple!!!”.

In the IPL 2023 final, The star all-rounder took the key wicket of Shubman Gill in the first innings, before finishing off the chase for Chennai Super Kings with a six and four. Jadeja’s effort in the summit clash comes on the back of a season which was witnessed the all-rounder displaying a range of emotions. After complaining about fans not having his back, he went on to provide some unforgettable moments to the fans during the IPL 2023 final.

Ravindra Jadeja's banter with fans during IPL 2023

“When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chants for Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Imagine if I bat higher; they will just wait for me to get out,” Jadeja was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony after the match against Delhi Capitals. He then won the Most Valuable Asset award in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and aimed another shot at the fans with a tweet that read, "Upstox knows but....some fans don't".

However, he pulled off one of the best efforts in the IPL during the summit clash with his heroic finish to the game. "This crowd has been amazing. They waited for rain to stop. I’d like to say a big congrats to CSK fans. We’d like to dedicate this win to MS Dhoni. This is for him. I just thought I have to swing hard. I was backing myself, looked to hit straight. Keep cheering and we’ll keep winning," said Ravindra Jadeja after winning his third IPL title with CSK.