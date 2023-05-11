CSK Vs DC: MS Dhoni's Six Hitting Spree Sends Daughter Ziva Into Celebration Mode - WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings were able to defeat Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the IPL 2023 by 27 runs and also strengthened their place in the second spot on the points table. The men in yellow were able to defend a total of 168 and almost knocked the Capitals out of the tournament. MS Dhoni never leaves any chance to entertain his fans and he did the same when he came to bat in the CSK vs DC Indian Premier League 2023 match. Dhoni played an inning of 20 runs off nine balls which consisted of two gigantic sixes and also was enough for his fans to get entertained.

Other than the fans there was someone else as well who was very happy to see MS Dhoni hit sixes at will. Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is very often seen watching CSK matches with her mother at the stadium. Ziva was snapped celebrating the sixes hit by her father and also looked very overjoyed. The video for the same is going viral on social media and in the visuals the girl looks absolutely cute and adorable.

Ziva becomes overjoyed seeing MS Dhoni hit sixes; Watch

Coming back to the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match, batting first at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings were able to post a total of 167/8 wherein every batsman from the team contributed to the team's total by playing cameo innings of 20 to 30 runs. Batsmen like Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni gave the much-needed acceleration to the team's total and all three batsmen almost batted at a strike rate of 200.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals didn't have a good start as they lost skipper David Warner for a duck and Phil Salt who was the hero in the last match, got out for 17. None of the batsmen got going from the Capitals batting line and big names like Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw played at a very slow strike rate. Matheesa Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers from the CSK side and ended the match with figures of 3/37. Other than Pathirana, Deepak Chahar also picked up two wickets and gave a much-needed contribution to the team's win.