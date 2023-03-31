CSK Vs GT: Former SRH Coach Points Out Major Loophole In MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings

GT vs CSK: With just hours remaining for the start of the 16th season of the IPL, both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are all geared up to grace the field. Both teams would look to play on their strengths and have a certain amount of balance in their squad. However, as per, Tom Moody, CSK lack a big attribute heading into the tournament.

Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody has expressed his views on Chennai Super Kings. The director of Sri Lankan Cricket Board thinks CSK would struggle away when it comes to death bowling. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Moody said CSK would enjoy dominance at home but when it comes to venues other than the Chepauk, the 4-time champions would find it tough to contain the opponents in the slog overs.

Tom Moody on Chennai Super Kings

“No that is the big issue, their ability to shut teams down. I don’t think it will be the biggest issue at home because of what we have historically seen which is turning tracks. You can expect at least 12 overs of spin looking at their side with Theekshana, Jadeja, and Moeen Ali,” Tom Moody said.

“So when it is requiring a death bowler in those conditions, it is harder to score in the back 10 overs than in the front 10 overs. At home they are okay, but it is when they travel, outside Chennai, which will be a challenge without any player who stands out in death bowling. What they could do is look to use that sub rule with the overseas player depending on whether they are batting or bowling first,” he added.

In the run-up to the start of IPL 2023, CSK suffered a huge setback as Mukesh Choudhary, who took 16 wickets for the side last season, got out injured due to a stress fracture. He has been replaced by a promising left-armer Akash Singh. CSK, who finished 9th last year, are coming in with the impetus of recent signings which include, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, etc. The team will take on Gujarat Giants in the opener of the tournament. GT are 2-0 in the head-to-head record. However, it's a new season, let's see how it pans out for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings