CSK Vs GT: Know All About Akash Singh, The Pacer Who Replaced Mukesh Choudhary In IPL 2023

CSK vs GT: With Mukesh Choudhary getting ruled out from the CSK squad just before the start of IPL 2023, the 4-time champions have brought in a replacement. While Chennai Super Kings have no shortage of experience in their camp and traditionally have been known to fill any loose end with a cemented figure, this time they have gone in with a youngster. The 20-year-old pacer from Rajasthan is the replacement for injured Chaudhary.

Previously a part of Rajasthan Royals in the eminent league, Akash Singh has joined the CSK side on a 20-lakh fee. The left-arm pacer represents Nagaland domestically and has played 9 T20Is thus far, picking up 7 wickets in total. Moreover, Singh has featured in 9 List A matches and 5 First Class matches, taking 24 wickets combined in both formats. Singh, was also a part India's U-19 team that reached the final of 2020 World Cup.

The current CSK squad spews balance at every department and the arrival of Akash Singh has only solidified it. However, whether Singh will feature in the playing XI and will be able to fill in the shoes of Mukesh Choudhary, who took 16 wickets in IPL 2022, only time will tell.

READ: CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI Head to head, fantasy

IPL 2023

IPL 2023 is set to begin today, with GT and CSK going up against each other for only the third time. In the previous 2 meetings, Gujarat Titans got the better of Chennai Super Kings quite comprehensively. However, with the new season onboard and some of the fresh signings in place, let's see whether this encounter sees a different result.

While CSK always remain among the favorites to clinch the title, the most successful franchise of the tournament Mumbai Indians are coming in with the addition of Jofra Archer on their side. However, will he be able to fill the void of Jasprit Bumrah, the cricketing fraternity will be eager to find out. Moreover, a new season brings new hope for the teams that are yet to win the title once. Therefore, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings will be wanting to end the long wait this year. Lucknow Super Giants will also present their contention for the title. Thus, with so much to look forward to, let's see how this season of the Indian Premier League will pan out.