CSK vs GT: One Hardik Pandya IPL final record that could spell doom for MS Dhoni and Co.

Hardik Pandya, the dynamic all-rounder and captain of the Gujarat Titans, will be featuring in his sixth IPL final tonight. Surprisingly, Pandya has never experienced defeat in an IPL final throughout his illustrious career. Having played four IPL finals with the Mumbai Indians, he emerged victorious in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. In 2022, Pandya reached his fifth IPL final, this time leading the Gujarat Titans to a historic title win in their inaugural season. It also marked his first year as captain. Now, he prepares to take the field for his sixth IPL final against the formidable Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya‘s track record in the IPL finals speaks volumes about his ability to perform under pressure and lead his team to glory. His presence and impact in the crunch moments of these high-stakes encounters have been instrumental in his team’s success. Pandya’s exceptional skills as an all-rounder, with his explosive batting and useful pace bowling, have made him a key asset for any team he represents.

The Gujarat Titans have had a remarkable debut season in the IPL. A significant part of their success can be attributed to Pandya’s leadership and stellar performances. As the captain, he has not only led by example with his on-field contributions but also displayed excellent decision-making and tactical understanding. Note, Pandya was the highest run-scorer for his side in IPL 2022 as he smashed 487 runs in 15 matches.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL

Played: 30

Won: 22

Lost: 8

Win%: 73.33

Now, facing the Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams in IPL history, Pandya’s leadership and experience will be to the test yet again. CSK boasts a formidable squad and has consistently performed well in crucial matches led by their charismatic captain, MS Dhoni. However, Pandya’s determination and hunger for success also make him a formidable opponent.

