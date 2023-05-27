CSK Vs GT: Hardik Pandya & Co. Heading Towards A Never Before Achieved IPL Record

GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 final on Sunday, which might turn out to be the farewell IPL game for the Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni. The soon-to-be 42 year old looks to take down the Hardik Pandya-led side at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and lift his fifth IPL trophy. CSK heads into the game on the back of a stunning 15-run win over GT in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans made a notable comeback from the loss to defeat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday to join CSK in the summit clash. This will be the second-successive appearance in the IPL final for Hardik Pandya and co. as they look to defend the title they lifted in their debut season last year. Heading into the match, GT eye a massive achievement if they emerge victorious on Sunday.

Can Gujarat Titans become the first team to register the unique IPL milestone?

If GT win against Chennai Super Kings, it will be the first time in the history of the competition that players from the winning side will finish at the top of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings. Orange Cap standings leader Shubman Gill heads into the final on the back of three centuries in the last four games, alongside the tally of 851 runs in 16 games. He is set to finish IPL 2023 as the leading run scorer.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami heads into the summit clash as the Purple Cap standings leader with 28 wickets in 16 games. He is followed by his teammates Rashid Khan (27 wickets in 16 games ) and Mohit Sharma (24 wickets in 13 games). Ahead of the much-anticipated CSK vs GT summit clash, here’s a look at the predicted playing XI’s possible Impact Player substitutes for both teams.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Predicted Playing XIs and Impact Player Substitutes

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings Possible Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans Possible Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi