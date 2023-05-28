Not Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Reveals His 'crisis Man' Ahead Of CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Final

Gujarat Titans are one step away from completing a successful title defense in the second-ever season in the Indian Premier League. Having finished the IPL 2023 league stage at the top of the standings, the team has looked to be the most balanced throughout the 2023 edition. Despite a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1, GT made a dominating comeback against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, making it to the summit clash.

Sharing his thoughts on the team’s show to seal a spot in the final, skipper Hardik Pandya revealed the name of the player who is his ‘go to man’ in the Gujarat Titans camp. Pandya heaped praises on youngster Shubman Gill for smashing the record books and registering his third century in the IPL 2023. However, it was not Shubman, whom Pandya named as his most trusted player.

Interestingly, it is his deputy Rashid Khan who is the most trusted player of Pandya in the GT camp. Speaking on Shubman at the post-match presentation, the 29-year-old said, “Today’s innings was one of the finest; he never looked rushed. It felt like someone was throwing balls and he was hitting. He will be a superstar in international and franchise cricket. I do have conversations with him, I try that people feed off my energy. I think the clarity and confidence he is carrying is amazing”.

'We have spoken enough about him': Hardik Pandya on Rashid Khan

Speaking highly of his deputy from Afghanistan, Pandya added, “I think we have spoken enough about him. He’s been the man I can rely on when the team is in a tough situation”. As pointed by the skipper, Rashid Khan has had a massive role to play in GT’s bid to reach consecutive finals. In IPL 2023, the 24-year-old sits a place behind Purple Cap standings leader Mohammed Shami.

Three of the GT bowlers rule at the top of the wicket-taking charts ahead of the final against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. While Shami has 28 wickets to his name in 16 games, Rashid is second with 27 scalps and Mohit Sharma is third with 24 wickets in 13 matches. On the other hand, Shubman leads the Orange Cap standings with 851 runs in 16 games.