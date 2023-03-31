CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023: Here Is Indian Premier League's First-ever 'Impact Player'

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are taking on defending champions, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the first match of the 16th edition of this cash-rich league. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and the four times champions have set a target of 179 for the defending champions. Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings have made inducted as the first 'Impact Player' in the history of IPL. Tushar Deshpande has been brought in for Ambati Rayudu and he creates one unique record, for himself, for his side, and for this league.

First-ever substitutes in cricket:

Super-sub: Vikram Solanki in Headingley, 2005

Concussion sub: Marnus Labuschagne in Lord’s, 2019

The X-factor in BBL 2020-21: Matthew Short & Mac Wright at Launceston

Impact sub in SMAT 2022-23: Hritik Shokeen at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Impact sub in IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande, today

What is the new ‘Impact Player’ rule in Indian Premier League?

The new ‘Impact Player’ rule introduced in the IPL 2023 will see teams listing five substitutes while naming their playing XI at the toss. The captains will have the choice to replace a player in the playing XI with one of the substitutes as the Impact Player. The player who will get replaced will not take further part in the match, not even as a substitute fielder.

The Impact Player can be brought into the match, before the start of the innings, at the end of an over and at a fall of a wicket, or when a batsman decides to retire. In case the bowling side brings in an Impact Player during an over, after a wicket falls or a batsman retires, the Impact Player will not be allowed to complete the over. The player getting replaced will have to complete his over, following which the Impact Player can bowl his full quota of over.

"A new tactical, strategic dimension to the game"

There is no limitation to when the rule can be used as it will be available during the entirety of the match. It is worth noting that only an Indian player will be allowed to come in as an Impact Player if the team has already named four overseas players in the starting XI. Here’s what the BCCI said while announcing that the rule will be introduced from the 2023 IPL season onwards.

Explaining the ruled in a release in December, IPL said, “This will add a new tactical, strategic dimension to the game. A number of team sports allow teams to make tactical substitutes i.e., football, rugby, basketball, baseball. The substitute is allowed to perform or participate like any other regular player."