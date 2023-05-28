CSK Vs GT: Reserve Day Scenario, Last Inspection And Cut-off Time As Rain Plays Spoilsport

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the finals of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. There is a lot on the line for both sides. While MS Dhoni and Co. are playing to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the fifth team, Hardik Pandya and Co. are on a mission to defend their IPL crown and will want to join the likes of MS Dhoni's CSK and Rohit Sharma's MI to become the third team to successfully defend their crown. Rumour mills have been set ablaze by the fact that this might be MS Dhoni's last IPL game in the yellow, but what goes in the CSK skipper's head regarding his future can't be predicted, not at least at this moment.

Weather update from Ahmedabad

Is there a reserve day in case today is washed out due to rain?

There will be a few rounds of official inspection before the toss can play out and the reserve day will come into the picture only if there is no play or a minimum of five overs can't be completed.

The reserve day for the IPL finals is May 29, 2023.

This will only be possible if there is no game at all.

The clock can go all the way to 10.30pm tonight which happens to be the cut-off for a full game to take place.

For a five-over shootout,the wait will continue till 12.26am tomorrow

No overs will be lost till 9:30pm

After 9:30pm, one over will be deducted as there is a stipulated time of 85 minutes alloted to bowl 20 overs

Much to the fans' dismay, there is a rain delay at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and both the teams and cricket lovers all across the world will have to wait for the high-octane action and drama to unfold. There was also a rain delay in Qualifier 2 where Gujarat Titans took on Mumbai Indians, but fortunately, after a short delay, the match progressed without any further delay or stoppage it did not end too well for the five-time champions as they were knocked out of the tournament courtesy of the Shubman Gill show.