Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was heard shedding his thoughts on the CSK vs GT match being halted for several minutes during the intense run chase for Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the 16th over in the second innings, the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Anil Chaudhary barred Matheesha Pathirana from bowling. This prompted an intervention from MS Dhoni and other CSK players as the play continued to be halted.

While the conversation remained unclear, it was understood that the Sri Lankan youngster was off the field for a total of 9 minutes and was not allowed to bowl until he served that time on the field. However, the Chennai Super Kings remained on the side of the pitch for the next four minutes as the play resumed with Pathirana being cleared to bowl. As the events unfolded, Sunil Gavaskar reportedly revealed his thoughts in the commentary box.

'Accept the umpire's decision': Sunil Gavaskar

“You accept the umpire's decision. Even if the umpire gets it wrong sometimes in high-pressure situations,” said Gavaskar. Reports later claimed, Dhoni was ready to take the over penalty but wanted to continue with Matheesha Pathirana bowling the 16th over. Reacting to the events, Chennai fans on social media labeled MS Dhoni as a master strategist of the sport.

Former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull was also critical of Dhoni's act in CSK vs GT match.

"That 5-minute argument with the umpires, it was unnecessary. All he did was stall and stall the game instead of letting another bowler bowl. He might come to regret that at the end of the match," Simon Doull said on air.

Meanwhile, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg also had his say on the incident

“Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4-minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough," Hogg said.

Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation, the 41-year-old former Indian captain went on to call himself an ‘annoying captain’. "You see the wicket, you see the conditions, and according to that, you keep adjusting the field. I can be a very annoying captain because I shift the fielder one or two feet here and there every time," Dhoni said.

"The only request I ask...."

"The fielder needs to keep an eye on me. Imagine you are fielding, and every two balls or three balls, I am like, 'Okay, two feet to your right, three feet to your left.' It can be annoying. I always say I believe in my gut feeling, I see the wicket, the line, what is really happening and more often than not, it pays off. The only request I ask from the fielders is 'keep an eye on me; if you drop a catch, there won't be any reaction, but just keep an eye on me," he added.