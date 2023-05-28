CSK vs GT: What changes will Gujarat Titans make? GT's Predicted playing XI for IPL final

In the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday, May 28, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. Having lost to CSK in Qualifier 1, GT had to take a tougher path to reach the final. They locked horns against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The Hardik Pandya-led side displayed total dominance by easily defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI), sending a strong message to Chennai.

GT has consistently delivered impressive performances in knockout matches, and their home record has also improved after encountering a few obstacles during the league stage. One of the key factors behind their success has been their unwavering support for their players, although they faced a minor setback before the first playoff game.

Also Read: 'Ashish, For All His Talking...': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Fires Warning To Gujarat Titans Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final

CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans' Predicted Playing XI

After experiencing a period of uncertainty in team selection, GT returned to their winning formula during Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. They made strategic changes by replacing Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande with Josh Little and B Sai Sudharsan. Note, Josh Little had left Gujarat's camp toward the backend of the league stage to go play for Ireland. He has now returned and will most likely feature in the final as well.

This decision to bring back the two players proved to be highly effective, as Sudharsan played a crucial knock before being retired out, and Little claimed the important wicket of Cameron Green. Considering their impressive performances, both Sudharsan and Little are likely to retain their spots in the team for the high-stakes clash against CSK.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI:

Shubman Gill Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Sai Sudharsan Hardik Pandya (c) Vijay Shankar David Miller Rashid Khan Rahul Tewatia Noor Ahmed Mohammed Shami Mohit Sharma

Also Read: Gujarat Titans On The Cusp Of Joining Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians In Elite List

In recent matches, Shubman Gill has been utilized as an impact player, sharing the role with Mohit Sharma. It is expected that this rotational strategy will continue on Sunday, although GT also has other options such as Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar, who can be substituted if needed.

GT's Predicted Impact Subs: Josh Little, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi

Image: BCCI