CSK Vs GT, Ahmedabad Weather Prediction: Will Rain Again Wash Out IPL 2023 Final?

After rain dampened the IPL 2023 final yesterday, the GT vs CSK match is now moved to the reserve day. The cricketing world is waiting to witness the crowning of a new IPL champion but will the rain gods spare the concluder? Let's pay heed to the weather forecast today and deduce whether a full 40 overs of play is possible or not.

After the washout of the scheduled IPL final 2023, the attention now shifts to the reserve day. While the action that was planned to take place on Sunday has been moved to Monday, the excitement around the summit clash is still intact. However, the weather report of Ahmedabad today might be the most looked out term on the internet today. So, what's the forecast indeed?

CSK vs GT: Ahmedabad weather report

While not even a single ball was bowled yesterday, the weather forecast applications and locals updating on social media have provided encouraging signs of the commencement of play today. Considering the precipitation chances, Google states there are 10% chance of precipitation today, which means there are fewer chances of rain. At the moment, it is bright and sunny in Ahmedabad. The temperature is 26 degrees celcius and will soar as the day will progress.

Some cloud cover though is expected around 7 PM, which suggests that anything concrete on whether it will rain or not cannot be stated. Moreover, the same weather app also predicts a thunderstorm is expected around 1 PM. Therefore, since the weather is a volatile aspect, nothing can be stated whether it will rain or not, however, with less chance of precipitation, one thing is confirmed there are more chances of commencement of play as compared to what it was yesterday.

Follow the blog- CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score - to stay updated with the weather forecast of Ahmedabad throught the day and all the other updates of IPL final 2023.

IPL final 2023: What will happen if the reserve day also is washed out?

If the rain does not let the play start even today then, in that case, Gujarat Titans will be adjudged as the winners of IPL 2023, on account of finishing above Chennai Super Kings on the points table. GT topped the IPL 2023 Points Table with 20 points.

However, if the rain threatens to cut a significant time of the match then there are a few scenarios that will be considered. Till 9:35 PM, no reduction of overs will take place. If the ground stands ready till 12:06 AM then a game of 5 over each will take place. Moreover, even if the clock strikes 1:30 AM there will still be time left for the conduction of a super over.