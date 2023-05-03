'Definitely Not 3.0': Twitter Explodes After MS Dhoni Drops Gigantic Hint On Retirement

Walking out for toss ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 Match 45 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, MS Dhoni took the cricketing world by storm with a massive statement about his IPL future. The legendary Indian captain was yet again confronted with the question of whether the ongoing 2023 season is his last as a player.

Speaking after the toss, match presenter Danny Morrison said, “This wonderful swansong tour, you last, how are you enjoying it?”. In response, MS Dhoni said, “Well you have decided it’s my last”. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings also reacted to MS Dhoni's comments with a tweet, which read, “You've decided it is my last IPL, not me - #THALA”. Click here to watch the toss footage.

MS Dhoni's remark triggers a massive response from IPL fans

As fans witnessed Dhoni issuing the mic drop statement, they set the Internet on fire with their reactions. The four-time IPL captain instantly started trending on social media with Indian cricket fans referring to him as a Superhero. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions on the Internet.

IPL: When will MS Dhoni announce his retirement?

MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League has been a much-discussed topic of discussions for fans for many years now. However, the 41-year-old still belongs to the elite level of players to feature in the marquee T20 tournament. He has provided many reasons to celebrate for his fans so far in IPL 2023. One of his most memorable knock in the ongoing season came against Rajasthan Royals when he smashed consecutive sixes in the final over to clinch the win.