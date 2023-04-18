CSK Vs RCB: Former India Allrounder Calls Out A MS Dhoni Slip-up That Umpires Missed

Match 24 of IPL 2023 saw CSK clash with RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings who emerged victorious in front of Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs. The Chinnaswamy crowd witnessed a thrilling edge-of-the-seat encounter as runs rained from the batsmen's bats from both sides in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings batting first registered a gigantic first-innings score of 226/6 courtesy of innings from Shivam Dube and Devon Conway. Chasing the target Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the likes of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror under a score of 20 and from then Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis came to the team's rescue.

The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket and at one point it looked like the hosts are going to chase down the target very easily. However, it was CSK captain MS Dhoni who came to the team's rescue and caught both Maxwell and du Plessis on balls of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana and put his team back in the match.

Despite losing Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis, RCB could have easily won the match as they still had the likes of Dinesh Karthik left to bat.

While nowadays the third umpire takes a call on the front foot with no balls, CSK bowler Ravindra Jadeja spun a ball away from Dinesh Karthik which was collected by MS Dhoni and appealed for a stumping. While the decision was reviewed the TV umpire saw Karthik's foot as grounded and gave it not out.

Hemang Badani points out MS Dhoni's blunder during CSK vs RCB match

However, during the incident, former India all-rounder Hemang Badani point out the incident and wrote on Twitter. Badani wrote, "Did anyone feel that that was a no ball. Ball collection seemed like it was before the stump line." While watching the replay it looked like MS Dhoni collected the ball before the stump line which is often considered a no-ball but in this case, it was not.

Did anyone feel that that was a no ball. Ball collection seemed like it was before the stump line #CSKvRCB #IPL2023 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 17, 2023

Hemang Badani pointed out the same in his tweet. Coming back to the match, Dinesh Karthik was not able to do much damage and was dismissed for a score of 28 off 14 balls.

Dhoni collected the ball ahead of the stumps still No ball not given? #RCBvsCSK#TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4tyhZ1T40a — محمد انور (@anwar_aafat) April 18, 2023

In the end, Chennai Super Kings won the match by eight runs and will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in their next match.