The CSK vs RCB match was in every sense one of the classics from the IPL 2023. In the match, a total of 444 runs were scored and some big hitting was on display. While the match was an entertainer after the match two of the biggest names in the game of cricket- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli met and left pleasing images for the fans.

After finishing the match proceedings, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were spotted having a chat with each other. The two batting greats were evidently in a cheerful mood as Kohli was seen bursting into laughter a couple of times during the conversation. Take a look at what transpired on the ground after the match between Dhoni and Kohli.

WATCH | MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli meet after IPL match

IPL 2023, CSK vs RCB: Match summary

Whenever Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings come across a formidable contest emanates. This time it was no different. Batting first Chennai Super Kings lost the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad early but Devon Convey and a reaffirmed Ajinkya Rahane got things underway.

The duo put on a quick-fire 74 runs and laid the foundation of reaching a potential big total. Following Rahane's dismissal, Shivam Dube came to the fore and started to take apart the RCB bowling. Dube hit 5 sixes in his innings, including the one which measured an enormous distance of 111 meters. Convey and Dube were together till the 170 mark and after that both fell. The Kiwi played a sublime knock of 83 runs, whereas Dube made a brisk 52 off 26 balls. The finishing cameos of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja took CSK to a monumental score of 226.

Chasing 227, RCB lost Virat Kohli on the third ball of their innings. Following that, Mahipal Lomror, who was given a promotion got out without troubling the scoreboard. At 15 for 2, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell got together and began to deal in fours and sixes.

With their 126-run partnership, the duo was threatening to take the game away from Chennai, but their identical innings- Maxwell (76 off 36) and (62 off 33)- ended in the same way, i.e., a skier landing the gloves of MS Dhoni. The dismissals of set batsmen rattled Bangalore and they ended up falling short by 8 runs. Devon Convey became the player of the match for his 83 off 45.