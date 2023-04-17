CSK Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Is On Verge Of Achieving Yet Another Massive Record In IPL

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday. The match is scheduled to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone in the cash-rich league. Kohli is just one grab away from becoming RCB's first player to reach 100 catches in the history of the Indian Premier League.

RCB vs CSK: Milestone alert for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli recently achieved multiple records when Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli became the first player in the IPL to score 2,500 or more runs at a single venue. Kohli achieved the feat at RCB's home venue in Bengaluru.

In the 2016 season of IPL, Virat Kohli had a phenomenal run and smashed a record-breaking 973 runs, which remains unbeaten to this day. With his impressive form, Kohli is now aiming to reach the 7000-run milestone in the IPL this season, and it would come as no surprise if he achieves it. Currently, Kohli has amassed 6838 runs from 227 IPL matches. Kohli has also hit 5 centuries and 46 half-centuries in the IPL, with his highest score being 113.

RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

RCB's Predicted bat-first XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

RCB's Predicted bowl-first XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

CSK's Predicted bat-first XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande

CSK's Predicted bowl-first XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

