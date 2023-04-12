CSK Vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Finally Lose Out On Patience With Riyan Parag In IPL 2023

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk. Both Chennai and Rajasthan are tied on four points and will look to outplay each other and gain two more valuable points in the ongoing IPL 2023. Interestingly this is MS Dhoni's 200th match as Chennai Super Kings' skipper. But along with MS Dhoni, the spotlight today is on youngster Riyan Parag also.

Parag over the last few years has been a canon for Rajasthan that has refused to fire. Parag's antics on the field are always talked about, be it his irrelevant dance moves or venting out his frustration on fellow teammates and the players from the opposition, Parag has done everything on the field except contributing to RR's cause positively with his cricketing skills. The Royals have finally run out of patience with Parag and have dropped him out of the starting XI and named him as an 'Impact Sub'.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Here's how the netizens reacted to Parag's sacking from starting XI

Riyan parag ko support karne se toh accha csk ko support Karu🐖 — Prinzi Gupta( Preeti's Bday Version ) (@PrinceOfHumour) April 12, 2023

#RR without riyan parag? Am i in a dream? If this continues RR are real contenders for the trophy 🏆 this year. #CSKvsRR — AGK (@itzme_av) April 12, 2023

Riyan Parag Plays better spin that's why he misses out — Rishab Garg 🇮🇳 (@SharmaArnik) April 12, 2023

Rajasthan Royals are batting first and Riyan Parag is dropped!



Rajasthan Royals are playing with 3 overseas!



Adam Zampa might come in as impact player later!#TATAIPL#IPL2023#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/5neZtPiOW8 — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) April 12, 2023

Riyan parag is not playing today but Devdot is back 😭😭#CSKvRRpic.twitter.com/pEz72rz4wj — Temba Bavuma 🇮🇳 (@Uboss333) April 12, 2023

Riyan parag dropped 😂 — maxi ❤️ (@maxiking018) April 12, 2023

2 minutes silence for those who imagine Riyan parag masterclass today . #CSKvRR #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/Tz0PLAXLXa — YUVI 🍃 (@cover_drrive_18) April 12, 2023

The greatest news is that Riyan parag got dropped🤓 — Santosh (@SmpPhukan) April 12, 2023

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk/c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, S Magala, T Deshpande, A Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), D Paddikal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen