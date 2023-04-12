Last Updated:

CSK Vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Finally Lose Out On Patience With Riyan Parag In IPL 2023

CSK vs RR: In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Rajasthan Royals decided to drop Riyan Parag and this is how the netizens reacted

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Jishu Bhattacharya
CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals finally lose out on patience for Riyan Parag in IPL 2023

Image: IPL/BCCI


CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk. Both Chennai and Rajasthan are tied on four points and will look to outplay each other and gain two more valuable points in the ongoing IPL 2023. Interestingly this is MS Dhoni's 200th match as Chennai Super Kings' skipper. But along with MS Dhoni, the spotlight today is on youngster Riyan Parag also.

Parag over the last few years has been a canon for Rajasthan that has refused to fire. Parag's antics on the field are always talked about, be it his irrelevant dance moves or venting out his frustration on fellow teammates and the players from the opposition, Parag has done everything on the field except contributing to RR's cause positively with his cricketing skills. The Royals have finally run out of patience with Parag and have dropped him out of the starting XI and named him as an 'Impact Sub'.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Here's how the netizens reacted to Parag's sacking from starting XI

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk/c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, S Magala, T Deshpande, A Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), D Paddikal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

COMMENT