'I Hate That': Mitchell Johnson Slams David Warner's Wife Over 'weird & Cringey' Comments

Australian opener David Warner's wife Candice Warner has put Cricket Australia in the dock and has accused them of the lack of support that Warner faced during the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal. The Aussie opener including the team's captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft had to face a ban of one year and nine months each and was also criticised by the cricketing experts.

Candice Warner accuses Cricket Australia

Speaking on the Matty Johns Podcast Candice Warner opened up on the Sandpaper Gate scandal and also Cricket Australia's role in the matter, “There was no support. Basically from when we left the hotel in South Africa, David was wiped. There was no Cricket Australia official helping him. There was nothing. It’s like basically you fend for yourself now. It was basically fend for yourself, see you later. Thanks for your services", Candice Warner said.

“Probably, we’re going to do our best for you not to ever come back and play cricket for our country again. We’re going to blame you for everything, and that’s what they did", Candice Warner added.

What was the 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal?

The Australian cricket team led by Steve Smith toured South Africa for a four-match Test series. Coming into the third Test at the Sahara Park Newlands in Cape Town, the series was placed at 1-1. During the match, Australian captain Smith and his deputy David Warner instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper.

When the incident came to notice, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned from cricketing action for one year whereas Cameron Bancroft was handed over a nine months ban. Warner was also banned for a lifetime from taking up leadership roles.

Mitchell Johnson slams Candice Warner

Former Australia cricketer has slammed Candice Warner's statement on Cricket Australia and wrote in his column for West Australia. “I get all that, but if Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better?. We’ve all appreciated Warner’s tremendous career as an opener and what he’s achieved. But that’s not what it’s about. His form has not been up to scratch for a while now,” Mitchell Johnson said.

“Warner even had his wife Candice defending him in her panel role on the TV show The Back Page this week. Her loyalty might be admirable but it was all a bit weird and cringey when she said if Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? I hate that argument. If players were only judged on their previous achievements then Dennis Lillee would still be opening the bowling for Australia and Ricky Ponting would be batting at No.3", Mitchell Johnson said.

David Warner in the Indian Premier League 2023

Coming to David Warner's current scenario in professional cricket, he is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2023 and will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 34 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Delhi Capitals are coming off winning their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and would like to continue their winning momentum. David Warner has been one of the standout performers for his team and has scored a lot of runs for his team. Warner would like to continue his performance and also take his team to their second victory vs SRH.