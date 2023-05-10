DC Players Asked To Describe MS Dhoni In One Word, They Come Up With Epic Response - WATCH

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in their 12th match of the IPL 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. The Capitals recently uploaded a video on their official social media handle and were asked to describe the CSK skipper in one word.

The video featured many Delhi Capitals players like Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, and many more. All the players came up with different words for the veteran but one term that was used multiple times for MS Dhoni was 'legend'.

CSK vs DC: Delhi Capitals players come up with one-word response

Here's how Delhi players described MS Dhoni:-

Ishant Sharma: Big Brother

Mitchell Marsh: Legend

Axar Patel: Captain Cool

Priyam Garg: No Words

Chetan Sakariya: Thalaivaa

Khaleel Ahmed: Legend

Sarfaraz Khan: Big Fan

Vicky Ostwal: Captain

Aman Khan: God

Ripal Patel: Finisher

Mukesh Kumar: No Words

Yash Dhull: Legend

Pravin Dubey: Legend

MS Dhoni has been one of the finest cricketers in the Indian cricketing fraternity and has led the Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League titles. Other than this captaining the Indian team Dhoni has won three ICC trophies and also has taken the Indian cricket team to the number one rank in the ICC Men's Team Test Rankings.

READ: CSK vs DC Today IPL Match Live Score

Coming to Chennai Super Kings' current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023, the team is placed in the second position in the points table and is sitting at 13 points from 11 matches.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Match Preview

Talking about the preview of the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match, the Chennai Super Kings are coming off a win against Mumbai Indians in their last match and will hope to continue their winning momentum against Delhi Capitals. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to make it to their 12th playoff in the history of the tournament and also win the trophy for the fifth time.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand didn't have a good as they lost the first five matches of their campaign and also none of their players except Axar Patel and skipper David Warner were performing well in the tournament. The team however has gained some momentum from the past few matches and is coming into the match after winning their back-to-back games. If the team wants to keep their chances alive to get into the tournament knockouts they will have to win all of their leftover matches.