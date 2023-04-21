Delhi Capitals (DC) earned their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in a rain-affected game. The match initially seemed to be a one-sided affair with KKR getting bowled out for 127 runs in the first innings. However, DC wobbly start to the rain chase, followed by multiple wickets meant the home team had to fight their way to the win.

After the win, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly pointed out a big problem that has been haunting the team this season. He named players like Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, and Mitchell Marsh, while explaining how they have lacked behind in batting. He also compared the victory against KKR with his Test debut for Team India back in 1996.

“Happy to get off the mark. I was sitting there in the dugout and thinking it was like getting my first Test run (about the pressure to get their first points of the season), 25 years ago. We were on the luckier side today," Ganguly said.

"I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better"

“We bowled well before as well this season. But the problem is the batting. We need to go back and look at ourselves and see how we can get better. Spinners bowled well. I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better. We work hard with the boys and get them back in form. Be it Prithvi, Manish, Mitch Marsh. They have been important players and around for a while for their respective teams. We have a day off tomorrow and then fly to Hyderabad, hopefully it will be a good batting wicket there, it usually is,” he added.

DC were off to a great start in the match as Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma provided early blows. Nortje, Ishant, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav returned with two wickets each as Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for only 127 runs at Kotla. Skipper David Warner led the team from the front with a 57-run knock in 41 balls, as Axar remained unbeaten on 19 off 22.