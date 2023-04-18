Sourav Ganguly takes notice of Virat Kohli's actions, retorts with pinpoint response

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli are seemingly at odds with each other. Following a cold on-field moment during the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 game, the batting greats of India have shunned each other on Instagram. Virat Kohli recently unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on the platform and as per the latest development, Ganguly has apparently returned the favor by removing Kohli from his follow list.

Ever since Virat Kohli relinquished his T20 captaincy, there have been continuous reports and speculations from fans that all is not good between two of the biggest stalwarts of Indian cricket. Kohli left the captaincy when Ganguly was at the helm of BCCI, as the president.

Ganguly unfollows Virat Kohli

Ganguly had earlier revealed to ANI that BCCI asked Kohli not to renounce his leadership but the 34-year-old did not listen and did the opposite, subsequently paving the way for Rohit Sharma to become the new captain of the Indian team. The Kohli-Ganguly saga has since continued and the unfollowing that has taken place on social media is outwardly an addition to the alleged dispute.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly in IPL 2023

As for the cricketing action, both Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are associated with certain IPL franchises. Kohli being the ever-present entity in Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas Sourav Ganguly handles the director of cricket duties of Delhi Capitals. Though Kohli missed out against CSK in match 24 of the IPL 2023, he still had a blistering start to this campaign. Kohli has till now amassed 220 runs in 5 matches and is also in contention for the Orange Cap. Ganguly on the other hand is enduring a tough season with DC.

The team has lost all 5 matches in the current edition and as the tournament has entered its third week, DC remains the only team that is yet to attain a victory. However, with the majority of the tournament yet to be played the chances of a change in fortunes still exists for the Delhi franchise. Moreover, the second encounter between RCB and Delhi Capitals is scheduled and thus it will be intriguing to witness what exploits the upcoming encounter will transmit.