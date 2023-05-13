IPL 2023: Fan tells Riyan Parag 'Come to RCB, I believe in you king', RR star replies back

Riyan Parag, the all-rounder for Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been struggling to score runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Parag has not been performing well this season and was replaced with Dhruv Jurel in the Playing XI. Despite RR’s backing for five seasons, Parag’s returns have not been fruitful, and it remains to be seen what path he will choose after the current season. Amid the situation, a fan kept forth a request for him to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the next season.

In response to the fan’s request, Parag tweeted “Ahh Memories,” along with a picture of himself supporting RCB during a past IPL game. Fans predict that Parag may join RCB, but he is yet to decide. Parag is a big fan of former India captain Virat Kohli. If Parag agrees to compete for RCB, he can communicate this to his current franchise, who can contemplate whether or not to retain him for the next season.

Royan Parag in IPL 2023

In six matches this season, Parag has scored only 58 runs with an average of 11.60 and a strike rate of 107.40. His numbers from the previous IPL seasons were also not impressive. Parag had a better season in IPL 2019, where he scored 160 runs in seven matches. Despite a solid domestic season, Parag’s performance in IPL 2023 has not been as planned.

Before the start of the current IPL season, Parag tweeted on hitting four sixes in an over at some point in the tournament. However, he could not fulfill his promise, leading to intense criticism from fans.

My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 14, 2023

In IPL, franchises have the luxury to trade players during the trading window before an auction. For instance, RR traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals to bring in Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia. Parag’s future in the IPL is uncertain, and it remains to be seen if he can turn things around and make a comeback.

Image: BCCI