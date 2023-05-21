Rajasthan Royals Still Alive In IPL 2023, Here's How They Can Qualify For The Playoffs

IPL 2023: With 7 wins and 7 losses in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals has had a mixed campaign. RR was in contention for the top 4 throughout the last month and a half but with one spot left to fill, RR find themselves at the boundary on the 5th position. Many fans have lost the hopes of the qualification now but there is still a minor chance left. How? let's figure it out.

At 14 points Rajasthan Royals are at the edge of the qualification zone but not quite there. Three playoff spots have already been reserved by GT, CSK, and LSG, and now 1 is up for grabs. For the vacant position, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the foremost contenders and it is more likely that either 1 of the two will qualify. However, for the sign of Rajasthan Royals, there is still an outside chance left.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals qualification scenario

While Rajasthan Royals have played all their matches, thus, all the eggs are not in their basket anymore. Their only probability is if today both MI and RCB lose their matches. Upon Mumbai and Bangalore's loss, the matter will shift to the Net Run Rate. As Rajasthan Royals are sitting in 5th position in the latest IPL 2023 Points Table, thus they have to pray that SRH and GT do favor on them. If MI and RCB lose then with the inclusion of RR there will be three teams finishing the league stage on 14 points. SRH's victory over MI will prove to be fatal for Mumbai as their net run rate is below the other two teams in consideration here. RCB, however, does not find itself in a similar spot. RCB's loss will draw comparisons between the NRR of RCB and RR and whoever's will be better will qualify. Take a look at the points table to get further clarity.

Note, the aforementioned consideration is only possible if both MI and RCB lose. If they both win, then the contest for the fourth spot will be between them. And if one of them wins then the math will be sample, and the winning team will proceed to the last 4.