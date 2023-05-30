Deepak Chahar Wins Hearts With Dance Moves In Empty Hotel Lobby After CSK's Win - WATCH

In a video currently going viral on social media, Deepak Chahar can be witnessed dancing to the tunes of celebrations for Chennai Super Kings’ fifth Indian Premier League title. CSK defeated Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final on Monday night. Contributing to the historic win with figures of 1/38, 30-year-old Chahar won the IPL title for the third time in his career under MS Dhoni.

The team received a celebratory welcome on reaching the team hotel in Ahmedabad, but Deepak Chahar seemed to have plans of his own. In a video taking over social media after CSK won IPL 2023, Chahar can be seen dancing his heart out in the empty hotel lobby. He can be seen looking down at the celebrations on the ground floor and showcasing his happiness through his dance moves.

Watch: Deepak Chahar breaks the Internet with his dance moves

Deepak Chahar 5 am in The Morning After Winning 2023 IPL Final 🤣💛😍 pic.twitter.com/tzWi97xDFD — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 30, 2023

Deepak Chahar drops Shubman Gill, gets denied an autograph by MS Dhoni later

Although he ended up on the winning side, Chahar didn’t have it all smooth sailing during the much-important final. Early into the game, he failed to complete a simple catch of IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill, who went on to score 39 runs for the defending champions. While CSK eventually managed to get rid of Gill, the mistake could have proved to be the winning difference as Gill entered the summit clash on the back of three centuries in his last four games.

After the game concluded, an amusing incident unfolded as MS Dhoni denied Deepak Chahar an autograph. Chahar approached Dhoni with a request, but the Chennai Super Kings skipper humorously declined. In response, Chahar sought the intervention of Rajeev Shukla, who happened to be nearby, to persuade Dhoni for the autograph. Eventually, Dhoni obliged and signed Chahar's jersey. The star pacer recovered from injury to participate in IPL 2023, having missed the entire 2022 season. He missed a few games this season but finished with 13 wickets to his name.