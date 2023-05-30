'Destiny Had Written For Him': Pandya's First Words After Losing IPL Final To Dhoni's CSK

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was not able to repeat history in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final as he lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Destiny had something else in mind and that is what happened with the Dhoni-led Super Kings. Even Titans captain Pandya believes that destiny wanted this to happen and had this written for the Chennai Super Kings.

'Destiny had this written': Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya while speaking in the post-match presentation said, "I'm very happy for him, destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I'd rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he's been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night."

Hardik Pandya's association with MS Dhoni is very old as he was his first captain under whom he made his debut in the Indian team. Hardik has also credited Dhoni for his success and says that he has learned a lot of captaincy lessons from him.

Getting to Chennai Super Kings' historic IPL final victory, batting first Gujarat Titans were given a good start by openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, as they added 67 runs for the first wicket before Gill was stumped by Dhoni at lightning speed. Saha converted his start into a half-century and fell for 54 runs. The main highlight of the GT innings was Sai Sudharsan as the young uncapped Indian batsman played an innings of 96 runs off 47 balls and smashed the CSK bowlers all over the park. Hardik Pandya gave the finishing touch to the team's innings and they put up a score of 214/4.

Coming in for the record chase, Chennai Super Kings started off well as Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a four on the third ball to Mohammed Shami. However, the match was interrupted due to rain yet again and it looked like there would be no possible play on the reserve day as well though the match resumed and Chennai was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Gaikwad and Devon Conway continued from where they left the duo had done a 74 runs partnership in under seven overs before Ruturaj fell for 26 runs. Conway played a 25-ball 47 and contributed important runs to the team's innings. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane played useful cameos as well but at last, it was Ravindra Jadeja who hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a four off the last two balls and won his team an epic final match.