'Dinesh Karthik cannot perform': Zaheer Khan points out problems with RCB team in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore had to digest a narrow defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. With the help of some shoddy bowling from RCB bowlers, CSK posted a mammoth 226 runs on the board. RCB's famed batting lineup couldn't get the job done as MS Dhoni's side snatched an eight-run victory over their southern rivals.

Batting first CSK batsmen took very little time to acclimatise with the batting paradise as the likes of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube hit the RCB bowlers mercilessly all over the ground. Ajinkya Rahane also joined the party as they put up a very competitive score on the board.

RCB vs CSK: Zaheer Khan criticises wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik

RCB lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror in the chase but Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis forged a brilliant partnership to set the foundation. However, some tight bowling from the inexperienced CSK bowling lineup did the job as RCB succumbed to their third loss in IPL 2023.

Dinesh Karthik hasn't really contributed much this season and former Mumbai Indians fast, bowler, Zaheer Khan criticised him claiming the wicketkeeper needs to come up with some substantial efforts on the pitch. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper hasn't been at his best and has only managed 38 runs in all the five matches he has played so far.

"The way Faf and Max batted, especially with Virat Kohli getting dismissed early, we understand the pressure they were under. In the middle order or to finish, if Dinesh Karthik cannot perform like the way he used to play previously, then these issues will persist all season long as the rest of them are inexperienced."

Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to face Punjab Kings in their next IPL fixture.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, V Vyshak